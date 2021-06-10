Take Happy Hours Outdoors With This Al Fresco Cocktail Setup

Image Credit: Jon Chu for Hunker

It's 5 p.m. on a sunny summer day. What's your move? This year, take on the post-work hangs DIY style and create an al fresco set-up in your own backyard for an outdoor happy hour.

As far as the drinks go, opt for a chill, golden-hour-appropriate Bombay Citrus Tonic that taps the flavorful and fresh botanicals of Bombay Sapphire, along with refreshing lemonade and tonic water for the most cheers-worthy sip of the summer.

Ready to outfit your outdoor space for the ultimate happy-hour spot? Keep scrolling for the editor-curated backyard essentials for bringing your 5 p.m. pour-and-cheers moment to life.

Bombay Citrus Tonic

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire

2 oz lemonade

4 oz premium tonic water

3 lemon wheels, for garnish

Fill a balloon glass with ice. Add Bombay, lemonade and tonic, and stir well. Garnish with three lemon wheels and enjoy.

Make your backyard feel like real happy hour with this durable high-top bar table perfect for chatting and sipping fancy-tasting drinks.

Dot your table with these lemon cocktail napkins for some easy pops of color that seamlessly tie in with your beverage of the night.

Any successful happy hour requires ice, ice, and more ice — and this tub of an ice bucket will ensure you'll never run out at your next post-work get-together.

Become the host-slash-bartender you were always meant to be with this outdoor bar cart — that can handle 50 pounds per shelf — to create a one-stop refilling station for your guests to frequent throughout the evening.

You'll want to set out some pretzels, popcorn, or nuts for easy bites, so scoop them into these tiny-yet-elegant bowls for an elevated twist on mid-sips snack time.

The final touch to your cheers-worthy set-up? Some (not-so-real) greenery for more color and added texture around your backyard space, because face it: Happy hour isn't truly happy hour without punching up the good vibes.