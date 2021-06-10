Take Happy Hours Outdoors With This Al Fresco Cocktail Setup

Image Credit: Jon Chu for Hunker

It's 5 p.m. on a sunny summer day. What's your move? This year, take on the post-work hangs DIY style and create an al fresco set-up in your own backyard for an outdoor happy hour.

As far as the drinks go, opt for a chill, golden-hour-appropriate Bombay Citrus Tonic that taps the flavorful and fresh botanicals of Bombay Sapphire, along with refreshing lemonade and tonic water for the most cheers-worthy sip of the summer.

Ready to outfit your outdoor space for the ultimate happy-hour spot? Keep scrolling for the editor-curated backyard essentials for bringing your 5 p.m. pour-and-cheers moment to life.

Bombay Citrus Tonic

  • 1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire
  • 2 oz lemonade
  • 4 oz premium tonic water
  • 3 lemon wheels, for garnish

Fill a balloon glass with ice. Add Bombay, lemonade and tonic, and stir well. Garnish with three lemon wheels and enjoy.

Natural Brown Wood Bar Table, $189.98

Make your backyard feel like real happy hour with this durable high-top bar table perfect for chatting and sipping fancy-tasting drinks.

Citron Paper Cocktail Napkins, $5.50

Dot your table with these lemon cocktail napkins for some easy pops of color that seamlessly tie in with your beverage of the night.

White Enamel Party Bucket, $69

Any successful happy hour requires ice, ice, and more ice — and this tub of an ice bucket will ensure you'll never run out at your next post-work get-together.

Penelope Outdoor/Indoor CartPenelope Outdoor/Indoor Cart, $99.99

Become the host-slash-bartender you were always meant to be with this outdoor bar cart — that can handle 50 pounds per shelf — to create a one-stop refilling station for your guests to frequent throughout the evening.

Mini Matte Latte Bowls, $16

You'll want to set out some pretzels, popcorn, or nuts for easy bites, so scoop them into these tiny-yet-elegant bowls for an elevated twist on mid-sips snack time.

Agave Artificial Plant, $89.99

The final touch to your cheers-worthy set-up? Some (not-so-real) greenery for more color and added texture around your backyard space, because face it: Happy hour isn't truly happy hour without punching up the good vibes.

