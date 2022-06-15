Host an Easy At-Home Pizza Night With These 6 Essentials

Image Credit: Stocksy/Flamingo Images See More Photos

What's better than enjoying homemade pizza? Answer: Enjoying homemade pizza with your favorite toppings, favorite people, and favorite (ice cold) beer.

The good news: Pizza night doesn't have to be a well-planned out, fancy affair. With good conversation and a simple (but strategic) food and drink menu, you can make any night of the week a pizza party. And your beverage menu only needs one item: some classic Stella Artois for a cold, crisp, goes-with-everything beer that makes a casual night at home just a little more special.

Serve your Stella alongside a DIY pizza bar, leaving out a few uncooked pies and small dishes of toppings for people to make their own specialty creations. Think classics (olives, mushrooms, caramelized onions), fun sauces (pesto, garlic oil, hot honey), and unexpected additions (pineapple, artichokes, arugula) for a well-rounded spread with a touch of pizzazz.

Bring it all together with the party-ready essentials below, and you've got yourself a big night in. All that's left to do is dig into a fresh slice and cheers.

Image Credit: Stella Artois

First things first, stock up on these tulip-shaped chalices to properly serve your Stella Artois. The special contour shape enhances the pilsner drinking — and toasting — experience.

Image Credit: West Elm

Crisp a cheesy pie to perfection with a pizza stone that can distribute heat evenly and absorb moisture from the dough, yielding a delicious slice.

Image Credit: Crate & Barrel

It's definitely a celebration when you have a hot pie ready to eat. Slice your pizza with this stainless steel cutter with a sturdy acacia wood handle.

Image Credit: Pottery Barn

Serve up some fresh out of the oven 'za with this pair of rich ash wood boards.

Image Credit: Food52

Entertaining at home calls for some eye-catching dinnerware, and these plates are just the ticket. The marbled, Turkish-inspired melamine dishes are a total conversation starter.

Image Credit: Paddywax

Find a scent that doesn't compete with the aromas you've already got going on, like this heirloom tomato one that definitely gets the assignment. Flickering candle? Hot pies? Chalice of Stella? Sounds like pizza night is in session.