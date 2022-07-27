Style a Backyard Barbecue That’s Pure Summer Fun

Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker
See More Photos

There's nothing more iconically summer than the humble barbecue. And while classics are classics for a reason (looking at you, favorite potato salad), you've been known to give your grilling menu a few unexpected spins. So why not do the same with your whole BBQ vibe?

Advertisement

This season, give your everyday backyard bashes a bit of pop with colorful linens, quirky takes on functional essentials, and creative additions to your grilling lineup. Imagine flame-broiled peaches (or any other stone fruit), charred jalapeños (for some kick), and grilled romaine (served with a tangy dressing). The one thing that goes with all of them? A frosty beer — specifically, Stella Artois, because you can't have a stellar barbecue without a crisp pilsner.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker
See More Photos


Style your tablescape with a tumble of casual-cool serving ware, funky ceramic dishes, and ice-cold chalices of Stella, and you've got a simple-to-execute backyard barbecue that's a whole mood.

Advertisement

1. Stella Artois Chalice, $12

Image Credit: Stella Artois
See More Photos

This classic needs no updating. The special tulip-shape elevates the beer drinking experience to greater heights and plays nicely with modern cutlery.

Advertisement

2. Food52 Adjustable Linen Cotton Apron, $45

See More Photos

Throwing on a marigold-hued linen apron doesn't just keep you tidy in style — it signifies you mean business at the grill.

Advertisement

3. Selena Liu Servings Friends, $40

Image Credit: Serena Liu
See More Photos

Toss your grilled romaine or any other salad you please (strawberries and spinach, peach and arugula), with these playful, wavy wooden spoons.

Advertisement

4. Food52 Five Two Essential Knives, $49+

Image Credit: Food52
See More Photos

A sleek knife or two is a must-have. This set has three sturdy blades to choose from: a timeless chef's knife, a serrated blade for breads and rolls, and a paring knife for smaller jobs like cutting fresh fruit.

Advertisement

5. Food52 Sabre Bistrot Flatware, $68

Image Credit: Food52
See More Photos

Intimate hangs and large parties alike call for cool-looking flatware. This classic French flatware set — that's available in six colors — blends durability and brushed stainless steel for an utterly effortless look.

Advertisement

6. Casa Cubista Terracotta Dish, $47

Image Credit: Kiosk 48th
See More Photos

What's more eye-catching than a quirky ceramic? This hand painted terracotta dish with green accents is a definite conversation starter.

7. Suay Linen Napkin Set, $56

Image Credit: Suay
See More Photos

Ditch disposable napkins and sub in this soft linen six-piece set. Available in 11 dreamy and vibrant shades, these washable napkins can be used again and again for years of BBQ memories to come.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy