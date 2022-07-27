Style a Backyard Barbecue That’s Pure Summer Fun

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker See More Photos

There's nothing more iconically summer than the humble barbecue. And while classics are classics for a reason (looking at you, favorite potato salad), you've been known to give your grilling menu a few unexpected spins. So why not do the same with your whole BBQ vibe?

This season, give your everyday backyard bashes a bit of pop with colorful linens, quirky takes on functional essentials, and creative additions to your grilling lineup. Imagine flame-broiled peaches (or any other stone fruit), charred jalapeños (for some kick), and grilled romaine (served with a tangy dressing). The one thing that goes with all of them? A frosty beer — specifically, Stella Artois, because you can't have a stellar barbecue without a crisp pilsner.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker See More Photos



Style your tablescape with a tumble of casual-cool serving ware, funky ceramic dishes, and ice-cold chalices of Stella, and you've got a simple-to-execute backyard barbecue that's a whole mood.

Image Credit: Stella Artois See More Photos

This classic needs no updating. The special tulip-shape elevates the beer drinking experience to greater heights and plays nicely with modern cutlery.

Throwing on a marigold-hued linen apron doesn't just keep you tidy in style — it signifies you mean business at the grill.

Image Credit: Serena Liu See More Photos

Toss your grilled romaine or any other salad you please (strawberries and spinach, peach and arugula), with these playful, wavy wooden spoons.

Image Credit: Food52 See More Photos

A sleek knife or two is a must-have. This set has three sturdy blades to choose from: a timeless chef's knife, a serrated blade for breads and rolls, and a paring knife for smaller jobs like cutting fresh fruit.

Image Credit: Food52 See More Photos

Intimate hangs and large parties alike call for cool-looking flatware. This classic French flatware set — that's available in six colors — blends durability and brushed stainless steel for an utterly effortless look.

Image Credit: Kiosk 48th See More Photos

What's more eye-catching than a quirky ceramic? This hand painted terracotta dish with green accents is a definite conversation starter.

Image Credit: Suay See More Photos

Ditch disposable napkins and sub in this soft linen six-piece set. Available in 11 dreamy and vibrant shades, these washable napkins can be used again and again for years of BBQ memories to come.