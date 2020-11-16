10 Serving Dishes That Will Instantly Elevate Your Holiday Spread

While you may have a few go-to serving platters in your collection, there's nothing wrong with securing another one or two for the holiday season. After all, you'll be able to make a great impression and score timeless pieces that you can use for special occasions and beyond. Whether you're looking for platters, bowls, or anything in between, these 10 beautiful serving dishes will give your holiday spread a stylish home.

The 10 Best Holiday Serving Dishes

This oval serving plate features an intricate design and provides an ample amount of space to present food with ease.

What's a holiday spread without tasty treats? This gorgeous layered centerpiece provides an elegant vibe that's perfect for storing cupcakes, tarts, and any other sweet delectable you like with style. It's also easy to clean and store since the metal bracket can be removed.

There's a reason hand-painted dinnerware is a popular pick for your holiday spread. It adds a sophisticated yet homey touch to your table while allowing you to store hearty stews and meats with flair.

You can never go wrong with a floral motif.

Elevate your table with this handcrafted beauty. Taking inspiration from the Renaissance, this serving bowl has a vivid color scheme that will add the perfect touch of brightness to any holiday tablescape.

We love a good lazy Susan, and this marble design is no exception. During the holidays, it can house appetizers, cheeses, fruits, and desserts while helping to easily share with everyone at the table.

This rectangular serving platter is sure to get the party started on the right foot.

Your holiday pies will never look better.

If one-pot meals are your calling, this casserole dish should be on the top of your list. It features welded handles and a lid that doubles as a trivet to protect your table from heat damage. It also comes in five stunning hues.

Olive Garden's got nothing on this breadbasket. The oblong, sand-colored version is equally stunning.