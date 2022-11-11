Recently, I took a quick trip to New York City to do a segment on Good Day New York where I was invited to share ideas on how to impress our guests when we invite them into our home for a holiday celebration.
Topics included:
- How to create a charcuterie board — including how to make a salami rose. (Watch the segment to see it in action!)
- Ideas on how to set a seasonal table (think fresh fruit and budget-friendly decorations such as twine and fresh herb twigs for decor).
- Cute ways to send your guests home with leftovers. (So you don't have to giveaway your beloved Tupperware containers!)
To watch the full segment, you can find it here on Good Day New York. Rosanna Scotto is a total pro and lovely host of the show.
Or, listen to the podcast episode I recorded after my appearance. I share about my experience on the show, plus I go into depth a bit more about the easy entertaining tips to try for your holiday celebration.
