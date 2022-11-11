Holiday Entertaining Tips: Charcuterie Boards, Table Settings & Leftovers

By Laurie Gunning Grossman November 11, 2022
Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse for Hunker
Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

Recently, I took a quick trip to New York City to do a segment on Good Day New York where I was invited to share ideas on how to impress our guests when we invite them into our home for a holiday celebration.

Topics included:

  • How to create a charcuterie board — including how to make a salami rose. (Watch the segment to see it in action!)
  • Ideas on how to set a seasonal table (think fresh fruit and budget-friendly decorations such as twine and fresh herb twigs for decor).
  • Cute ways to send your guests home with leftovers. (So you don't have to giveaway your beloved Tupperware containers!)

To watch the full segment, you can find it here on Good Day New York. Rosanna Scotto is a total pro and lovely host of the show.

Or, listen to the podcast episode I recorded after my appearance. I share about my experience on the show, plus I go into depth a bit more about the easy entertaining tips to try for your holiday celebration.

Listen to the Podcast

Shop the Segment: Table Setting

Solino Home Pure Linen Tablecloth in Light Natural, $109.99

Bask Mottled Pillar Candles in Ivory (set of 3), $25.95

Godinger Stemless Wine Glasses (set of 4), $19.95

Karma Mid Century Wine Glasses in Amber, (set of 4), $42.48

DEVI Pillar Candle Holder Plates in Rose Gold (set of 4), $14.59

VANVRO Silverware Set in Matte Gold (service for 4), $25.98

Alpha Living Wooden Serving Charger Plates (set of 4), $39.99

Shop the Segment: Charcuterie Board

Chloe and Cotton Acacia Wood Round Serving Board, $47.94

Binboll 4 Piece Cheese Knives, $9.99

Dalmatia Imports Fig Spread, $7.49

Wilder Condiments Small Batch Mustard Sampler Trio, $22

Fortessa Tableware Solutions Purio White Condiment Bowls (set of 6), $55

Shop the Segment: Leftovers

Pastel Celebrations Pie Slice Boxes (set of 12), $14.95

Surf City Supplies Brown and White Bakery Boxes (set of 50), $56.95

