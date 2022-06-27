The Prettiest Dinnerware Sets From Amazon for Every Occasion and Style

Dinnerware is a household necessity that should totally be a reflection of your personality. From minimalist and classic to funky and fun, your dishes can be so much more than just a place to house food. So whether you're shopping for an everyday product or a seasonal set intended for summer gatherings or holiday dinners, there is undoubtedly a perfect match for you. Since the options are pretty much endless, we narrowed it down to seven place settings we just can't get enough of. Keep scrolling to begin creating the tablescape of your dreams.

Best Budget Buy

Leave it to Amazon Basics to bring us a highly-rated, incredibly affordable, and completely classic dinnerware set. The porcelain plates and bowls are dishwasher-safe, freezer-safe, and microwave-safe, and are intended to serve six people. Not feeling the white? Choose from a variety of other colors and patterns.

Best Outdoor Set

Lightweight, dishwasher-safe, durable, and pretty, this melamine dinnerware set is just as perfect for casual dinners indoors as it is for late-night summer meals in the backyard. Select from five color varieties: pink, teal, blue, gray, and dark green.

Best Modern Set

This bestselling set is a fun accompaniment to casual dining. Select from nine color varieties, ranging from neutral brown and gray to vibrant red and yellow. Some colors are matte while others have a slight sheen to them, so pick your poison.

Best Formal Set

It doesn't get much more elegant than this extra-large set by Lorenzo Import. The 57-piece porcelain set includes eight dinner plates, eight salad plates, eight soup bowls, eight fruit bowls, eight teacups and saucers, an oval serving platter, a serving bowl, one teapot, one creamer, one sugar bowl, and one salt and pepper set.

Best Square Set

This 16-piece glazed stoneware set has a beautiful handmade look to it and appears a whole lot more expensive than it actually is. It will make a wonderful addition to your modern tablescape and is sure to warrant some serious compliments.

Best Farmhouse Set

This may be the sweetest dinnerware set we ever did see. Bursting with rustic charm, this vintage-inspired stoneware is one of the warmest ways to welcome guests or simply bring a smile to your face as you sip your afternoon tea.

Best Holiday Set

There's nothing more adult than having a dedicated festive dinnerware set — that's just a fact. Prepare for the holidays no matter what time of year it is with this pretty holly and berry motif that's equal parts jolly and elegant.