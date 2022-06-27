The Prettiest Dinnerware Sets From Amazon for Every Occasion and Style

By Erin Lassner Updated October 11, 2022
Dinnerware is a household necessity that should totally be a reflection of your personality. From minimalist and classic to funky and fun, your dishes can be so much more than just a place to house food. So whether you're shopping for an everyday product or a seasonal set intended for summer gatherings or holiday dinners, there is undoubtedly a perfect match for you. Since the options are pretty much endless, we narrowed it down to seven place settings we just can't get enough of. Keep scrolling to begin creating the tablescape of your dreams.

Best Budget Buy

Looking for an unfussy, practical, and affordable buy? Here's your answer. This basic set by Amazon Basics is perfect for daily use and will certainly never go out of style.

Amazon Basics 18-Piece Kitchen Dinnerware Set

Leave it to Amazon Basics to bring us a highly-rated, incredibly affordable, and completely classic dinnerware set. The porcelain plates and bowls are dishwasher-safe, freezer-safe, and microwave-safe, and are intended to serve six people. Not feeling the white? Choose from a variety of other colors and patterns.

Best Outdoor Set

This lightweight dinner set is the perfect pick for casual meals and outdoor dinner parties alike. Each set serves four people and includes dinner plates, salad plates, and bowls. Say goodbye to disposable plastic dinnerware.

Yinshine 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set

Lightweight, dishwasher-safe, durable, and pretty, this melamine dinnerware set is just as perfect for casual dinners indoors as it is for late-night summer meals in the backyard. Select from five color varieties: pink, teal, blue, gray, and dark green.

Best Modern Set

This minimalist, modern set manages to be both simple and funky at the same time. Select between service for four or eight people, with each place setting including two plates, a bowl, and a mug.

Stone Lain Allison 32-Piece Stoneware Dish Set

This bestselling set is a fun accompaniment to casual dining. Select from nine color varieties, ranging from neutral brown and gray to vibrant red and yellow. Some colors are matte while others have a slight sheen to them, so pick your poison.

Best Formal Set

This delicately patterned porcelain set is literally what dreams are made of. It serves eight and includes serving plates and salt and pepper shakers as a bonus. The gorgeous set is fine enough for formal dining yet durable enough for daily casual use.

Lorenzo Import Victoria 57-Piece Wavy Porcelain Dinnerware Set

It doesn't get much more elegant than this extra-large set by Lorenzo Import. The 57-piece porcelain set includes eight dinner plates, eight salad plates, eight soup bowls, eight fruit bowls, eight teacups and saucers, an oval serving platter, a serving bowl, one teapot, one creamer, one sugar bowl, and one salt and pepper set.

Best Square Set

Why be the same when you can stand out? Mix it up with this square dinnerware set, featuring a stunning glazed finish. Choose from a whole slew of colors, including both vibrant and neutral two-tone varieties.

Gibson Elite Tequesta 16-Piece Square Reactive Glaze Stoneware Dinnerware Set

This 16-piece glazed stoneware set has a beautiful handmade look to it and appears a whole lot more expensive than it actually is. It will make a wonderful addition to your modern tablescape and is sure to warrant some serious compliments.

Best Farmhouse Set

This charming set will perfectly pair with your favorite home-cooked meal. Both microwave- and dishwasher-safe, this purchase is just as practical as it is adorable. Plus, it's made by Pfaltzgraff, a trusted dinnerware brand that's been around for over 200 years.

Pfaltzgraff 16-Piece Farmhouse Dinnerware Set

This may be the sweetest dinnerware set we ever did see. Bursting with rustic charm, this vintage-inspired stoneware is one of the warmest ways to welcome guests or simply bring a smile to your face as you sip your afternoon tea.

Best Holiday Set

Mikasa is one of our all-time favorite makers of dinnerware, and the brand surely doesn't disappoint with this gorgeous holiday-themed set. Nothing sounds better than waking up on a chilly December morning and making a steaming cup of coffee in the berry-decorated mugs.

Mikasa Holiday Traditions 16-Piece Dinnerware Set with Mugs

There's nothing more adult than having a dedicated festive dinnerware set — that's just a fact. Prepare for the holidays no matter what time of year it is with this pretty holly and berry motif that's equal parts jolly and elegant.

