Here's How You Can Create a Holiday Tablescape, Scandinavian Style

If your taste leans more toward minimalism than maximalism, this moody and romantic Scandinavian-style tablescape is a perfect option for your winter gatherings. The palette is muted and atmospheric, inspired by all the things we love when cold weather arrives. (Think cozy dark nights with roaring fires and serious candlelit vibes.) Once you've gathered together the main elements, it doesn't take much effort to set up this seasonal Insta-worthy table.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Things You'll Need Linen tablecloth, like this or this

Candlesticks, like these or these

Taper candles in black

Pillar candles in black or white, or votives



Fresh foliage, like eucalyptus

Pine cones

Use Natural Elements

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

A linen tablecloth lends an instant sense of occasion. We've used a muted earthy tone to set the groundwork for our table. If budget is an issue, consider buying heavy cotton or linen by the yard or roll — it's generally less expensive to buy by the meter, and the unfinished edges contribute to the rustic elements of the table setting. We like the slightly organic look of creased fabric for this type of settling, so put the iron away — think natural rather than polished.

Take a few branches of fresh foliage and casually place them along the center of the table to create a natural runner. You can usually buy spruce or eucalyptus at your local florist. (Or, if you're lucky, forage some from your garden.)

Pick Monochromatic Tableware

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

We like to use an eclectic mix of tableware in complementary colors to create an informal feel. In a nod to classic Scandinavian style, we've opted for a monochromatic palette. If you're using white plates, consider adding some darker accents in the form of small bowls or side plates. Gray or black napkins make a striking impact, while gold-colored cutlery and napkin rings add a touch of festive luxury.

Enhance Ambiance With Candlelight

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Nothing creates an instant sense of intimacy and atmosphere like candlelight — it's the key to a cozy feeling around the table. For visual interest and added warmth, mix tapered candles with smaller votives or pillar candles across the table.

Add Vertical Pieces

Image Credit: Caroline Burke



When you're setting out your candles, use candlesticks of varying heights to break up the symmetry. This takes your eyes on a journey along the table.

Tip If your candle holders are all the same height, break or cut some of your tapered candles in half before lighting them to fake the effect of varying height.

Make the Centerpiece Asymmetrical

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

When adding the candles, work outwards from the center, weaving them in among the greenery. Try to keep the arrangement loose and organic, not neat and symmetrical.

Tip Invest in a small string of battery-powered fairy lights that you can tuck under and around the greenery for extra hygge points.

Build Texture

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Scatter pine cones along the length of the table — and remember, we're aiming for a "just tumbled off the tree" look, so don't place them too strategically. Also, add some black, white, or glass Christmas decorations as additional festive adornments.

Add Interest With a Final Touch

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Finally, add glassware to complete your Scandi-inspired holiday tablescape.

Happy celebrating!