Here's How You Can Create a Holiday Tablescape, Scandinavian Style

If your taste leans more toward minimalism than maximalism, this moody and romantic Scandinavian-style tablescape is a perfect option for your winter gatherings. The palette is muted and atmospheric, inspired by all the things we love when cold weather arrives. (Think cozy dark nights with roaring fires and serious candlelit vibes.) Once you've gathered together the main elements, it doesn't take much effort to set up this seasonal Insta-worthy table.
Things You'll Need
Taper candles in black
Fresh foliage, like eucalyptus
Use Natural Elements
A linen tablecloth lends an instant sense of occasion. We've used a muted earthy tone to set the groundwork for our table. If budget is an issue, consider buying heavy cotton or linen by the yard or roll — it's generally less expensive to buy by the meter, and the unfinished edges contribute to the rustic elements of the table setting. We like the slightly organic look of creased fabric for this type of settling, so put the iron away — think natural rather than polished.
Take a few branches of fresh foliage and casually place them along the center of the table to create a natural runner. You can usually buy spruce or eucalyptus at your local florist. (Or, if you're lucky, forage some from your garden.)
Get the look: Magic Linen Tablecloth, starting at $48 and California Preserved Fresh Eucalyptus, $16.99
Pick Monochromatic Tableware
We like to use an eclectic mix of tableware in complementary colors to create an informal feel. In a nod to classic Scandinavian style, we've opted for a monochromatic palette. If you're using white plates, consider adding some darker accents in the form of small bowls or side plates. Gray or black napkins make a striking impact, while gold-colored cutlery and napkin rings add a touch of festive luxury.
Get the look: CB2 Crisp Matte Black Dinnerware Collection, starting at $4.95, CB2 20-Piece Tilt Shiny Gold Flatware, $119, and Threshold Cotton Easy Care Napkins, $10
Enhance Ambiance With Candlelight
Nothing creates an instant sense of intimacy and atmosphere like candlelight — it's the key to a cozy feeling around the table. For visual interest and added warmth, mix tapered candles with smaller votives or pillar candles across the table.
Get the look: Yihang Black Taper Candles (Set of 14), $16.99 and Pottery Barn Unscented Filled Glass Votive Candles (Set of 16), $29.50
Add Vertical Pieces
When you're setting out your candles, use candlesticks of varying heights to break up the symmetry. This takes your eyes on a journey along the table.
Get the look: Sujun Matte Black Candle Holders (Set of 3), $19.99
Tip
If your candle holders are all the same height, break or cut some of your tapered candles in half before lighting them to fake the effect of varying height.
Make the Centerpiece Asymmetrical
When adding the candles, work outwards from the center, weaving them in among the greenery. Try to keep the arrangement loose and organic, not neat and symmetrical.
Tip
Invest in a small string of battery-powered fairy lights that you can tuck under and around the greenery for extra hygge points.
Get the look: Melt Candle Company Store Pillar Candles (Set of 3), $16.94
Build Texture
Scatter pine cones along the length of the table — and remember, we're aiming for a "just tumbled off the tree" look, so don't place them too strategically. Also, add some black, white, or glass Christmas decorations as additional festive adornments.
Get the look: Natural Pine Cones (24-Pack), $14.51
Add Interest With a Final Touch
Finally, add glassware to complete your Scandi-inspired holiday tablescape.
Get the look: Public Goods Wine Glasses (Set of 4), $36
Happy celebrating!
