This Colorful Outdoor Table Is the Perfect Setting for Summer Celebrations

Having an outdoor hangout spot that gives you weekend feel-good vibes every time you set foot out there is the ultimate summertime goal — and that's ​before​ you invite your family and friends for barbecues and game nights​.​

This summer, you can bring your ideal cheer-inducing, ​al fresco​ setup to life with help from Walmart and some design inspiration from interior design blogger Katrina Blair Sullivan. (Yes, we're currently gawking at her backyard.)

"When it comes to outdoor dining, I like the balance of beauty that's perfect for real life," Sullivan says. "I enjoy serving family-style which helps create a lovely atmosphere."

On top of setting the sharing-is-caring mood, Sullivan says ample candlelight, flowers and beautiful tableware are the three big musts for pulling off a well-designed outdoor celebration. "I'm a big believer in bringing the comfort and style of the indoors outside," Sullivan says. "One thing the past year has reminded me is to elevate the everyday moments and make the extra effort."

Leaning heavily into bright-and-beachy decor, pops of blue for the dinnerware and greenery for even more natural vibes around the backyard — this tablescape screams summer staycation (and we'll all want an invite).

Set the Table

Make plenty of room for your guests with this backyard wooden table featuring bench-style seating that makes it ​way​ easier to start passing the apps around.

Add bold plates and flatware to the mix, tuck in sunny cloth napkins and you'll have an instant summer-inspired color palette that seamlessly plays off your natural wood table.

"When looking for dinnerware for my outdoor space, I wanted a bright, cheery color, and quickly landed on the Mainstays Rainforest Dinnerware Set in the aqua color," Sullivan says.

Brighten Up the Decor

You can't have a fantastic tablescape without a centerpiece of some kind (it's just a fact). "For this tablescape, I used a trio of gold and glass lanterns placed on the natural runner, and then added a mixture of spring-colored flowers in mini vases and potted thyme," Sullivan says.

In addition to dotting the table with beautiful golden hues, florals, and candles, Sullivan says adding more potted plants will give off a warm, inviting feel to guests. Place larger planters around the perimeter to boost the ​au naturel​ vibes of your backyard, and accent your centerpiece and bold tableware with smaller plants.