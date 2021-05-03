Create a Palm Springs Oasis In Your Own Backyard With These 8 Walmart Gems

A surefire way to make sure you reap vacation vibes no matter what? Transform your backyard into a Palm Springs-inspired oasis. No repotting palm trees necessary, thanks to the tropical retreat-esque finds at Walmart.

From boho egg chairs to lanterns that help set the mood, creating a vacay-worthy look in your backyard just takes a few simple tweaks. Grab your sandals and a cocktail (or mocktail), and you'll be ready to set your status to OOO.

If this Instagrammable wicker chair doesn't say "grab a book and relax all day long," nothing does. As comfy as it is stylish, if you're going to add one piece to your outdoor setup, let it be this one.

Doubling both as a place to rest your feet and additional seating when you have company, this rainbow striped pouf basically says "celebrate" and "chill" at the same time.

What's a vacation without delicious eats? This sleek two-burner, heavy-duty grill goes the extra mile with an air fryer drawer, which means besides grilling you can also roast, bake, and fry. Plus, it's made out of stainless steel and features a rear grease-management system and dishwasher-safe fryers for easy, safe clean-up. The outdoor kitchen is open.

Whether you add it to a summery tabletop or line your back steps with a few, this wood and glass lantern adds a warm glow. Bonus: The candle inside is a solar-powered LED light, which means you don't have to worry about forgetting to blow it out at the end of the night.

String lights don't help make the mood feel more special — said no one ever. These ones come in packs of 20 and effortlessly take any summer fête or casual weeknight under the stars to the next level.

Can't plant a palm tree in your backyard? That doesn't mean you can't fill it with greenery. This raised garden bed lets you plant flora and fauna that will work for your space — and because it's on wheels, you can rearrange with ease.

Don't overlook the functional when transforming your outdoor space. A chic, matte bronze patio heater means you can spend even chilly nights on the patio.