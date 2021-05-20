Poolside Mai-Tai? You’ll Be Sippin’ Pretty In This Tropical Outdoor Lounge Space

By Alex Taylor May 20, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Sunny summertime Saturdays are the only excuse you need to gather your fam and friends around the pool (or lake, or backyard) for staycation-worthy vibes.

From the colorful furniture and stylish bar cart set-up to the beachy, bright accents that pull it all together, you can create an everyday tropical oasis in your own outdoor space with just a few pieces from Walmart.com.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Seating + Set-up

First up are the essentials: These neutral armless outdoor chairs create a seamless sofa look for plenty of (moveable) seating for guests, while a bold yellow accent chair instantly puts anyone in a good mood.

Modway Harmony Armless Outdoor Patio Aluminum Chair, $330.08

Similar: Surya Sajal Woven Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $195.63

Novogratz Poolside Collection, Roberta Outdoor Rocking Chair, $145.40

Modway Harmony Outdoor Patio Aluminum Coffee Table, $137.74

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Cheers-worthy pieces

Besides the space, what's the most important part of any get-together? The refreshments, of course. Snag this sturdy bar cart, and outfit it with these bright, vacation-inspired coasters and tumblers, because face it: Mai-Tais ​do​ taste better when sipped out of a fun glass.

Kate and Laurel Lipton Mid-Century Octagon Decorative Tray, $59.99

Queer Eye Cleo Slatted Folding Serving Cart, Indoor/Outdoor, $106.99

Better Homes & Gardens 19-Ounce Tritan Nuglass Blue Sabine Stripe Tumblers, $17.71

Set of 7 Cute Unique Fruit Coasters, $8.40

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Final (tropical) touches

Punch up the beachy aesthetic with pops of yellow and teal in your throw pillows, all the plants your heart could desire (with their trendy planters, of course), and a bold garden stool to display your tropical-inspired decor. You better get going on those Mai-Tais — your next sunny Saturday is right around the corner.

Similar: Phantoscope Soft Silky Velvet Series Square Decorative Throw Pillow Cushion for Couch, $11.56

Similar: Better Homes & Gardens Decorative Throw Pillow, $12.87

Better Homes & Gardens Blue Teal Glazed Ceramic Garden Stool, $55

Better Homes & Gardens Toss Pillow, $12.82

Better Homes & Gardens Pottery 5" Devi Round Ceramic Planter, $3.97

Mainstays Black Metal Planter with Stand set of 3, $49.97

Similar: Wicker and Rattan LED Candle Lantern with Cage Look,$33.98

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy