Poolside Mai-Tai? You’ll Be Sippin’ Pretty In This Tropical Outdoor Lounge Space

Sunny summertime Saturdays are the only excuse you need to gather your fam and friends around the pool (or lake, or backyard) for staycation-worthy vibes.
From the colorful furniture and stylish bar cart set-up to the beachy, bright accents that pull it all together, you can create an everyday tropical oasis in your own outdoor space with just a few pieces from Walmart.com.
Seating + Set-up
First up are the essentials: These neutral armless outdoor chairs create a seamless sofa look for plenty of (moveable) seating for guests, while a bold yellow accent chair instantly puts anyone in a good mood.
Similar: Surya Sajal Woven Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $195.63
Cheers-worthy pieces
Besides the space, what's the most important part of any get-together? The refreshments, of course. Snag this sturdy bar cart, and outfit it with these bright, vacation-inspired coasters and tumblers, because face it: Mai-Tais do taste better when sipped out of a fun glass.
Final (tropical) touches
Punch up the beachy aesthetic with pops of yellow and teal in your throw pillows, all the plants your heart could desire (with their trendy planters, of course), and a bold garden stool to display your tropical-inspired decor. You better get going on those Mai-Tais — your next sunny Saturday is right around the corner.
Similar: Phantoscope Soft Silky Velvet Series Square Decorative Throw Pillow Cushion for Couch, $11.56
Similar: Better Homes & Gardens Decorative Throw Pillow, $12.87
Similar: Wicker and Rattan LED Candle Lantern with Cage Look,$33.98