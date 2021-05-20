Poolside Mai-Tai? You’ll Be Sippin’ Pretty In This Tropical Outdoor Lounge Space

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Sunny summertime Saturdays are the only excuse you need to gather your fam and friends around the pool (or lake, or backyard) for staycation-worthy vibes.

From the colorful furniture and stylish bar cart set-up to the beachy, bright accents that pull it all together, you can create an everyday tropical oasis in your own outdoor space with just a few pieces from Walmart.com.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Seating + Set-up

First up are the essentials: These neutral armless outdoor chairs create a seamless sofa look for plenty of (moveable) seating for guests, while a bold yellow accent chair instantly puts anyone in a good mood.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Cheers-worthy pieces

Besides the space, what's the most important part of any get-together? The refreshments, of course. Snag this sturdy bar cart, and outfit it with these bright, vacation-inspired coasters and tumblers, because face it: Mai-Tais ​do​ taste better when sipped out of a fun glass.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Final (tropical) touches