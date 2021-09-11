Exactly How to Copy This Serene Outdoor Living Room

Who: Trisha Sprouse, Content Producer
How to get the 'gram: This gorgeous sunroom from Trisha Sprouse actually rocks a DIY checkerboard floor, but you can get the look without all the work by opting for an area rug with a similar pattern. Complement the rug with a nice set of structural outdoor furniture and a few textural accents, like these cheerful throw pillows, and you'll have the perfect setup for all kinds of indoor-outdoor gatherings.
