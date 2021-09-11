Exactly How to Copy This Serene Outdoor Living Room

By Kelly Weimert September 11, 2021
Sunroom with gray furniture—a three-seat sofa and two armchairs—and gray and white checkerboard floor
credit: Trisha Sprouse for Hunker

In Shop the Room, we take the dreamiest pics and make it easy for you to recreate the look through shoppable ideas.

Who:Trisha Sprouse, Content Producer

How to get the 'gram:​ This gorgeous sunroom from Trisha Sprouse actually rocks a DIY checkerboard floor, but you can get the look without all the work by opting for an area rug with a similar pattern. Complement the rug with a nice set of structural outdoor furniture and a few textural accents, like these cheerful throw pillows, and you'll have the perfect setup for all kinds of indoor-outdoor gatherings.

Video of the Day

Shop the Room

Extra Large Artisan Vase
POTTERY BARN

Extra Large Artisan Vase

$129.00

Aluminum Outdoor Sofa with Armless Chairs
OUTER

Aluminum Outdoor Sofa with Armless Chairs

$5,850.00

Gray Kayla Checkerboard Area Rug
RUGSUSA

Gray Kayla Checkerboard Area Rug

$59.40+

Edison String Lights
POTTERY BARN

Edison String Lights

$79.00+

Monroe Velvet Round Pillow
LULU & GEORGIA

Monroe Velvet Round Pillow

$48.00

Safavieh Bayon Garden Stool
ENGLISH ELM

Safavieh Bayon Garden Stool

$72.00

Kelly Weimert

Kelly is a full-time freelance writer, aspiring aerialist, and passionate interior design enthusiast. She's a regular contributor to design-centric publications like Apartment Therapy, The Spruce, and TexasLiving Magazine.

View Work
