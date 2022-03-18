Here’s Your Guide to Refreshing Your Outdoor Living Room for Spring

Does your definition of the term "living room" begin and end with the four walls adjacent to your kitchen? Then you might be missing out on the seriously refreshing experience of creating an al fresco living space.
Just picture it: You're curled up with a good book on a comfy sofa surrounded by squishy throw pillows... and you can hear birds chirping and feel the sun on your face.
Convinced you need an outdoor living room yet? To show you how to create one that feels just as inviting and functional as your indoor family room, we rounded up springtime essentials from Walmart to turn this patio into a sleek oasis that's not only perfect for entertaining, but also ideal for solo lounging.
The most important part of any living room is the couch, of course. This wicker conversation set fits the bill with weather-resistant material that's also extremely plush and comfortable.
2. Better Homes & Gardens Outdoor Toss Pillow, $16.78
Really amplify the cozy factor with squishy throw pillows in a comforting hue.
With its fluffy tassels, this tufted pillow is a sweet addition to your outdoor decor.
Complete the cozy collection with this sapphire blue pillow for an extra pop of color.
The pièce de résistance of your outdoor living room: A beautiful, weather-proof rug that pulls the space together and takes it beyond zhuzhed-up patio to opulent, inviting living space.
For super sunny days, unfurl this oversized umbrella to create a shady spot for lounging.
Upgrade your usual plastic outdoor dinnerware with these ceramic bowls, perfect for serving up spring fruits and other snacks best enjoyed outside.
Set out shiny silverware to encourage guests to dig into the snacks at their leisure. Pretty soon they'll all be asking you tips for setting up their own outdoor living rooms.
