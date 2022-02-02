This Colorful Outdoor Furniture Will Turn Every Day into Vacay

Turning your outdoor patio into the ultimate midcentury modern Palm Springs oasis is a sure-fire way for summer to last all year long. Vibrant yellow, turquoise, pink, and green transition seamlessly into any home's outdoor landscape, whether it's the garden, sun porch, patio, or pool deck. And if it feels a bit too out of your comfort zone to go full-blown neon, you can opt for subtle hints of color and produce the same overall effect. Here, 15 pieces of bright patio furniture — from lounge chairs to bistro sets to side tables — to make every day feel like a vacation.

Enjoy an at-home dinner date with your favorite human at this colorful iron bistro set. Select between this sweet matte coral or a funky teal finish.

Feel classy as ever sipping a beverage on this bright white and mint blue lounger. Plus, the included custom size rain cover takes away any fear of damaging your ultra-plush seat cushions.

This vibe is everything. Make any outdoor space fun with Hashtag Home's glossy Kelly green setup. Including two chairs, a loveseat, and small coordinating table, you will immediately transport yourself to paradise every time you take a seat.

Who said outdoor furniture can't be just as comfortable as indoor? This perfect lounge chair features a striped, slightly textured cotton exterior that's statement-worthy without being overly loud.

We love a retro patio moment. The glossy pastel pink scalloped chairs complement this sleek and simple white dining table for a setup that will have everyone talking.

Dip your toes into colorful furniture with these black and transparent amber patio dining chairs. Fresh, modern, and undeniably cool, these stackable armchairs feature a plastic and resin exterior that's UV-, mildew-, rust-, and water-resistant.

This outdoor chair seriously doubles as a piece of art. If you love the look of rattan but want to go a little bolder, then this is certainly the piece for you. The contrast between the near-neon yellow backrest and neutral seat adds another element of flair to this modern outdoor look.

This bold, ceramic stool is the ideal place to set down your book and get a little shuteye on a slow, Sunday afternoon.

The list certainly wouldn't be complete without an Adirondack moment. Combine this classic style with a bold hit of color for a piece that's both current and timeless.

Recline in style with this durable, rattan chaise that boasts an adjustable back and water-, UV-, and mildew-resistant frame.

These olive green chairs add a subtle pop of color for those who aren't quite looking for a neon moment. The pinhole design is a very of-the-moment addition to this modern seating duo.

Everything about this indoor/outdoor earthenware stool makes our hearts flutter. The scalloped base, sturdy ceramic, and warm rust finish combine to create a one-of-a-kind stool that doubles as a side table.

MoMA knows a thing or two about modern design. This fan-favorite lounger was designed in the 1970s by Francesco Favagrossa and features flexible PVC bands handwoven in Italy, an ergonomic backrest and armrests, and a mega-hip color-blocking design.

A delicate midcentury addition to any space, the Heidi dining set is light, compact, and available in a variety of bold colors.

These woven wicker and metal chairs combine high-design, durability, and comfort for the ultimate outdoor lounge spot.