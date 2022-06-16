15 Outdoor Patio Sets That Will Have You Lounging All Summer Long

If you're lucky enough to have an outdoor space, finding the right outdoor patio set is key. Since your patio is an extension of your home, it's important to find pieces that not only fit your style but also suit your needs.

"Whether it's a veranda, porch, patio, or deck, your outdoor living space is an essential part of the home," Leah Howatson, vice president of marketing at Castlery, tells Hunker. "Patio sets are an easy and cost-effective way to transform your outdoor space into a sociable and welcoming area for lounging, parties, al fresco dinners, and summer nights."

What to Consider When Buying an Outdoor Patio Set

Shopping for outdoor furniture can be just as overwhelming as finding indoor furniture, but there are a few things to keep in mind that will help narrow picks down easier, including your patio size, the climate you live in, and the materials the outdoor furniture is made of.

Patio Size

According to Howatson, start with your patio's exact measurement and shape to help you pick the perfect patio set. If you have a small patio, consider a bistro set — preferably one that folds — to make the most of your space. If you have a large patio, you have more leeway and can opt for anything from large modular sets to spacious sectionals with fire pits.

Materials

Any piece of furniture will last longer if you maintain it, but outdoor furniture made with weather-resistant and other outdoor-friendly materials is an investment worth making.

"Select a high-quality outdoor patio set made from materials that are resistant to rain, sun, and other bad weather conditions," Howatson says. But even with durable materials, we recommend protecting your patio furniture with outdoor furniture covers for even more longevity.

Climate

The climate goes hand in hand with materials, but it's always something you should think about when decorating your patio. For example, if you live in a place that rains often or plan on leaving your furniture out all year long, it's crucial to opt for a patio set that's durable and can withstand tough weather. Or if you have the space, be prepared to find an option that's easier to move indoors and outdoors when inclement weather strikes.

Along with climate, also consider how much sun your patio gets. If your spot is extra sunny, find a patio set that comes with a patio umbrella, or be ready to invest in one.

"This will help to protect you from the worst of the summer sun and ensure your seating area is a great place to be throughout the day," Howatson says.

The Best Outdoor Patio Sets

From boho-style picks to affordable, modern designs, we rounded up the best outdoor patio sets you can buy below.

Here's a patio set that's perfect for relaxing, outdoor living. It includes a three-seater sofa, two lounge chairs, and a coffee table made with sleek aluminum and paired with thick foam cushions.

Lean into the boho look with this woven-style patio furniture set, complete with two egg-shaped swivel rocking chairs and a matching round accent table.

If you want your patio to really feel like home, put together this outdoor furniture set from Pottery Barn. It includes a slipcovered sofa wrapped in outdoor-friendly fabric, concrete and aluminum coffee table, and all-weather wicker lounge chairs that will make you feel like you took your living room outdoors.

This Scandinavian-style set will make you want to spend all your time outside. At under $1,500, it comes with a five-seater sectional sofa upholstered in weather-resistant fabric and a sleek, solid acacia wood frame with built-in side tables. Plus, it comes with an equally stylish coffee table.

There's nothing like a classic Adirondack chair to sit back and relax in. Not only are they weather-resistant, but they also come in 14 colors to match any color scheme.

For modern meets boho, try the Murrel Sectional Set from Article. With rounded edges, water-resistant cushions, and a faux rattan wicker frame, it's perfect for lounging. All that's missing is a patio umbrella to really complete the look.

If you want simple, yet modern, outdoor furniture to upgrade your patio, try this set from The Home Depot. It has water-resistant gray cushions that you can easily dress up with outdoor throw pillows and a slatted acacia wood frame that's as sturdy as it is stylish.

If you're on a budget and need an affordable patio conversation set, look no further than this Walmart set. You get one loveseat, two armchairs, and a coffee table with a removable glass top for a modern furniture set that's easy on the wallet and easy to clean.

Curate the ultimate hangout spot in your outdoor space with this stunning four-piece patio set. The loveseat and armchairs have woven-style backing with water repellant and stain-resistant cushions, and the matching coffee table is weather-resistant, too.

Made from UV-resistant wicker and a steel coated framed, this modular outdoor set comes with four armless chairs that you can configure to your liking, an ottoman with a cushion, and an accent table.

Perfect for your patio or poolside, this outdoor seating set will have you entertaining-ready in no time. It comes with an outdoor sofa, two club chairs, and a coffee table, all crafted with sleek lines and faux wood finishes.

If there's one thing that can elevate your patio, it's investing in a set that comes with a fire pit, like this pick from Overstock.

With over 2,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, it's safe to say that this patio set is a Wayfair customer favorite. It comes with two chairs, a loveseat, and a coffee table, and is available in both neutral and bold shades.

A bestseller at West Elm, this sofa, lounge chair, and coffee table set is made with moisture-resistant and sustainably sourced solid mahogany and eucalyptus.

Here's a bistro set that's ideal for small spaces. It comes with two folding chairs and a folding table for added convenience.