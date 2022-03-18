Here’s How to Turn Your Backyard Into a Tropical Celebration Space

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Is there anything more fun than a pool party? With good weather and good vibes all around, it's hard to be in a bad mood when you're standing on a pool deck with a tropical drink in your hand (especially after a long winter spent indoors, away from the sun).

Advertisement

But even if the weather is still a little too chilly for you to dive in, that doesn't mean you can't capture those care-free, pool party vibes in your own backyard — yes, even if you don't have a pool.

To show you how to do it, we rounded up the springtime essentials from Walmart that will give your outdoor space a warm-weather aura. Just collect a few key decor items, fire up the grill, and mix some refreshing beverages, and you just might forget your summer soiree is happening in the middle of spring.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Image Credit: Walmart

Possibly the most important part of any backyard bash? Good tunes, of course. This battery-powered speaker jams for eight hours, and it can even connect to a microphone if you want to break out your favorite karaoke songs.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Walmart

The second most important element of your outdoor get-together: the food. Throw some burgers and dogs (or some grilled pineapple if you really want to lean into the tropical theme) on this charcoal grill and you'll keep your guests' bellies happy.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Walmart

Now for the decor. Stringing up twinkly lights automatically adds a wow factor to any party setup, and will make your guests feel like they've been transported out of your backyard and into a beachside cabana.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Walmart

Even if it's not too hot yet, unfurling this striped umbrella will add to the beachy theme of your celebration.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Walmart

Scatter some outdoor throw pillows around your seating area to make guests comfortable and to give the space a luxe look.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Walmart

No physical backyard? No problem. Roll out this faux grass rug on any patio or deck (or even inside!), and you can recreate the outdoor feel wherever you are.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Walmart

Don't forget SPF! Regardless of how sunny it is, outdoor parties require sunscreen (spring is the time for sneaky sunburns). Plus, the smell will remind everyone of warmer days spent poolside to come, and add to the festive mood.

Image Credit: Walmart

What's a pool party without games? Fill up a bucket with colorful water balloons that will double as decor — until the first one gets tossed.

Also pictured: