Here’s How to Turn Your Backyard Into a Tropical Celebration Space

Is there anything more fun than a pool party? With good weather and good vibes all around, it's hard to be in a bad mood when you're standing on a pool deck with a tropical drink in your hand (especially after a long winter spent indoors, away from the sun).
But even if the weather is still a little too chilly for you to dive in, that doesn't mean you can't capture those care-free, pool party vibes in your own backyard — yes, even if you don't have a pool.
To show you how to do it, we rounded up the springtime essentials from Walmart that will give your outdoor space a warm-weather aura. Just collect a few key decor items, fire up the grill, and mix some refreshing beverages, and you just might forget your summer soiree is happening in the middle of spring.
Possibly the most important part of any backyard bash? Good tunes, of course. This battery-powered speaker jams for eight hours, and it can even connect to a microphone if you want to break out your favorite karaoke songs.
The second most important element of your outdoor get-together: the food. Throw some burgers and dogs (or some grilled pineapple if you really want to lean into the tropical theme) on this charcoal grill and you'll keep your guests' bellies happy.
3. BHG 20CT Globe String Lights, $12.78
Now for the decor. Stringing up twinkly lights automatically adds a wow factor to any party setup, and will make your guests feel like they've been transported out of your backyard and into a beachside cabana.
Even if it's not too hot yet, unfurling this striped umbrella will add to the beachy theme of your celebration.
Scatter some outdoor throw pillows around your seating area to make guests comfortable and to give the space a luxe look.
No physical backyard? No problem. Roll out this faux grass rug on any patio or deck (or even inside!), and you can recreate the outdoor feel wherever you are.
Don't forget SPF! Regardless of how sunny it is, outdoor parties require sunscreen (spring is the time for sneaky sunburns). Plus, the smell will remind everyone of warmer days spent poolside to come, and add to the festive mood.
What's a pool party without games? Fill up a bucket with colorful water balloons that will double as decor — until the first one gets tossed.
Also pictured:
- Better Homes & Gardens 16" x 16" x 16", Outdoor Pouf Pillow, Blue Woven, $47
- nuLOOM Outdoor Striped Miriam Area Rug, $245
- Better Homes & Gardens Large Rectangular Galvanized Tub, $18,94
- Blackstone Deluxe Stainless Steel 6-Piece Spatula Griddle Set, $29.97
- Flower Glass Vase Decorative Centerpiece for Home or Wedding by Royal Imports, $16.99
- Mainstays 30lbs Black Round Concrete Patio Umbrella Base, $24.88
- Better Homes & Gardens Black Round Resin Planter & Stand Set, $29.97
- Richland Pillar Candles & Eastland Square Holders Ivory Set of 3, $39.99
- Metal Wire Countertop Fruit Bowl Basket Holder Stand for Kitchen, $32.04
- Better Homes & Gardens Rectangular Porcelain Serve Platter, White, $5.77
- Libbey Classic Can Tumbler Glasses, Set of 4, $20.40
- Best Choice Products 9ft Portable Heavy-Duty Steel Hammock Stand w/ Built-In Wheel, $109.99
- Yirtree Best Choice Products Wooden Bucket Barrel Garden Planters, $37.98
- Abbington Teak Patio Console Table, $279
- Equip Black Polyester Jacquard Macramé Hammock and Indoor Hanging Kit Bundle, $39.97
- Better Homes & Gardens 16" Round Natural Colored Water Hyacinth Woven Tray, $27.96
- Better Homes & Gardens Candle Holder Lantern, Black, $16.48