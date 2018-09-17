The 15 Best Fire Tools to Keep Your Hearth Warm

It's that time of year again. As the sun sets each night and the mercury dips lower and lower, the crisp evening air often sparks thoughts of a roaring fire to take the chill off.

Toasty fires are certainly a hallmark of the season, but you'll need a good fireplace tool set for flawless execution. These handy helpers are essential for building and managing your fire; they're crucial for fire safety, and when the last ember burns out, fireplace tools will help you keep your fireplace and hearth clean. And let's not forget that carefully chosen fireplace tools can also go a long way towards jazzing up your decor.

Often crafted from wrought iron, cast iron, steel, or brass, fireplace tool sets typically come with a poker tong (or a poker rod), as well as a shovel, a brush, and a heavy-duty stand to hold them all. And if you're looking for a one-and-done fireplace tool set, there are plenty of choices that include log holders as well. Here are some fab options for consideration.

Handcrafted of steel and finished in warm brass, this fireplace tool set is clean, polished, and divinely modern. This elegant offering from Williams-Sonoma features all the essentials you'll need for a sparkling fire, including a poker, shovel, tongs, and a brush, and it's all presented on a stunning brass stand. Plus, it coordinates handsomely with the Emerson fireplace screen.

With a warm antiqued brass finish and a hint of texture, this fireplace tool set warms up your space with plenty of rustic charm. This set includes a poker, brush, and shovel. It's simply styled, but that's the beauty of it. Whether your decor is farmhouse chic or classic contemporary, it's a handsome addition to any room.

Handcrafted of stainless steel, this fireplace tool set is finished in brushed brass for a luxe addition to any living space. The set includes a shovel, broom, tongs, and poker, and all the pieces feature a unique handle hook that hangs over the top bar of the stand. If brushed brass doesn't work for you, this set also comes in stainless steel and raw steel finishes.

This fireplace tool's matte black finish and gold-tone accents slip in seamlessly with almost any decor. This set features a shovel, poker, broom, and tongs, all of which are beautifully displayed on a sturdy stand. Plus, these iron fireplace tools are ergonomically designed for easy handling.

Inspired by metalwork and beautifully styled with leather handles, this set of fireplace tools meet at the intersection of industrial and farmhouse chic. Each fireplace tool set includes a stand, shovel, poker, brush, and tongs. Color choices include dark bronze, brass, or pewter, and each one is just as stunning as the next.

While it features all of the usual suspects, including a brush, shovel, and poker, this fireplace tool set is also has some unique and unexpected design elements which are guaranteed to elevate your space. With brass handles and a unique C-frame stand, it's a sleek update on a classic piece of home decor. If you're looking for fireplace tool sets in black, you're in luck because this one comes in an all-black option as well.

Crafted from wrought iron and brought to life with an antique copper finish, this fireplace tool set might challenge your flames for top billing. This set includes a pair of tongs, a shovel, a broom, and a poker. Each piece is embellished with a unique rope detailing, and there's little doubt that this set would look pretty stunning parked next to a wood stove too.

With a graphite iron finish and unexpected leather accents, this fireplace tool set is sleek, sophisticated, and boldly modern. It includes everything you need to tend to your fire, including a shovel, poker, and a broom. But the best part may be the slimline design that allows you to place the set up against the wall and out of the way, saving you space and improving your view of the roaring fire.

Forged from iron, these fireplace tools are superbly finished in bronze, lending a rustic appeal to your space. This four-piece set comes with all your fireplace necessities, and each one features ball-topped, turned handles for a little something extra. If that weren't plenty, it comes in at a budget-friendly price.

Crafted from iron and beautifully finished with wood and suede accents, this fireplace tool set will make a bold statement in any room. The collection includes tongs, a shovel, a brush, poker, and a sturdy stand to display them all. Choose from a brass or black finish.

This mid-century fireplace tool set is where style meets function. It features fireplace necessities crafted from iron, but each piece is strikingly finished with tapered walnut handles and subtle brass accents. Those inspired details are carried through to the base of the stand for a remarkable addition to any room.

This fireplace tool set includes all the pieces you need to build and maintain a roaring fire, but the selling point for this one might just be the two-tier log rack. This piece is intended for indoor use, but there's plenty of space for big bundles of firewood, so it won't be a stretch to pair this with an outdoor fireplace or fire pit. This log rack is made from durable steel, and the powder-coated black finish ensures that it looks great anywhere.

These iron fireplace tools will take you from kindling to a roaring fire, and they'll make the cleanup a breeze too. Plus, the space-saving design lets it easily slip into any room, large or small. Gold accents play beautifully off the matte black finish, and the handles are ergonomically designed for hours of enjoyment by the fire.

Fireplace tools seem to inherently have a rustic vibe to them, but rest assured that if your space is posh and upscale, it's not hard to fireplace tool set that will fit right in. This set from Williams Sonoma it's an excellent example. Crafted of low-carbon steel with an antique brass finish and beautifully accented with premium Nero Marquina marble, this set is bright, luxe, and uniquely unique.

Matte stainless steel and satiated glass team up for a fireplace tool set that's quite extraordinary. With an ultra-modern take on a classic home decor item, it features all the helpers you need to keep the fire burning. This one's almost guaranteed to be a conversation starter.