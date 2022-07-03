As the weather warms up, we're bringing our dinner parties outdoors. And there's no better party essential than outdoor serving dishes for good food and even better company.

To create an array of fun and functional outdoor dinnerware, you'll want to look at a few things, such as size, material, cleaning instructions, and heat resistance. You want BPA-free, easy-to-clean bowls that hold an ample amount of food and are resistant to chips. This way, you're not constantly running back inside to fill up food or spending time cleaning and replacing your favorite bowls.

By weighing your needs, you can find a collection of serving dishes that make picnic afternoons easy. Here are the best outdoor serving dishes on Amazon.

Best Salad Bowls

On a hot summer day, nothing compares to the taste of a fresh, crunchy, well-mixed salad, and these bowls are perfect for them. These wide bowls on Amazon fit large quantities of food for the entire family. With bright colors and eco-friendly porcelain, these bowls are easy on the eye and healthy to eat from again and again. They're chip-resistant and dishwasher safe, making them the ideal choice for a family that wants fun outdoor dining often. They can serve whatever you need and are safe to heat. Talk about a must-have for dining al fresco.

Best Large Serving Platter

This shatterproof serving platter is a classy way to serve really anything. It's BPA-free, scalloped at the sides, and 19 inches wide. You get the beauty of a porcelain platter without the weight — making it a safer option for the family. This Amazon serving platter is dishwasher safe, practically unbreakable, and perfect for dining al fresco. No wonder we all want one for our outdoor dining needs. It's the perfect way to serve beautiful fruit, delicious grilled meat, or a tempting dessert platter.

Best Condiment Bowls

Every good chef knows a strong sauce is the key to a yummy meal. Or maybe you just want some ketchup on your burger. Whatever your reasoning, condiment bowls are a must for holding BBQ sauces, dips, and fun mini appetizers. These extra-sturdy ceramic bowls make it easy to scoop out every last drop with a rounded interior design. They make outdoor dining beautiful, sleek, and functional. Plus, they can be repurposed for your chip and dip moment at your next dinner party.

Best for Chips and Dip

We all love a fun chips and dip platter and this gorgeous piece delivers. By putting your snack on the outside and complementary sauce in the inner bowl, you're crafting an appetizer that everyone wants to taste. Made of high-quality ceramic, this bowl is both dishwasher safe and suitable for microwaving. It's time to bring beautiful stoneware to your outdoor dining parties so you can dine outdoors in style all summer long.

Best Serving Set

This solid wood serving set from Amazon can make all of your outdoor meals look picturesque. They're durable, easy to clean, safe to eat from, and more sturdy than traditional stoneware made from plastic or glass. With multiple sizes, you can serve anything from appetizers to grilled meat as the unbreakable serving platters can bear it all. And with non-slip handles, you can safely serve food al fresco without worrying about dropping your prized culinary creations.

Best Dinnerware Set

Sometimes you just want to enjoy a sunset dinner in your own backyard. These beautiful pastel plates and bowls make eating dining outdoors way easier. They're unbreakable, chip resistant, and top-rack dishwasher safe — even though handwashing is recommended for longevity. You can use these plastic plates indoors or outdoors, adding to the versatility of this tableware.