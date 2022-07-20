5 Elevated and Affordable Outdoor Dinnerware Sets to Score on Amazon

By Erin Lassner July 20, 2022
So you're looking to spruce up your outdoor dining setup? Well, we are in full support. It's time to say goodbye to wasteful disposable plates and breakable stoneware and say hello to lightweight, durable, and affordable melamine. This is the ideal material for reusable dinnerware because it's much harder and sturdier than plastic. Plus, it has a nicer look to it — more closely resembling the appearance of ceramic plates and bowls. It's also dishwasher safe but important to note that it isn't microwave-friendly. (Can't have it all, can we?)

Without further ado, here are our favorite outdoor dinnerware sets from basic to bold, and all conveniently sold on Amazon.

Best Basic Set

You simply can't go wrong with an all-white dinnerware set. This Amazon bestseller includes dinner plates, salad or dessert plates, and bowls, and is intended to serve six.

TP 18-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set

$49.99

If you're looking for a simple solution to outdoor dining, then this is the set for you. The casual design and sleek look will work with any tablescape you create. Plus, it'll make the colors of your fresh food look all the more vibrant and beautiful.

Best Elevated Basic Set

Opt for this classic option with a modern twist. The tan rim around the dinnerware gives this melamine a ceramic-like look. Plus, it rings up at a very happy price point.

Gufaith 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set

$48.99

Love the simplicity but looking for a little extra something-something? Go for this 12-piece set, sold on Amazon in an assortment of colors. The contrasting rim is a subtle detail that brings an added element of style.

Best Modern Set

Create a modern moment with this neutral dinnerware for four. Plus, the sleek set would look just as good on your dining room table for a casual meal with the family.

Webbylee 12-Piece Wood Grain Melamine Dinnerware Set

$44.99

Keep it cool with this wood grain set that comes in two color varieties. The pattern will play beautifully off the rich textures and tones found in both nature and your outdoor dining furniture.

Best French Country-Inspired Set

Cozy up your outdoor dining area with this melamine dinnerware set by Zak Designs. The pieces are neutral yet still have a little something special thanks to the subtle pattern and texture. It's a 12-piece set intended to serve four.

Zak Designs French Country House Melamine 12-Piece Dinnerware Set

$49.98

Transport yourself to a home in the French countryside with a bottle of wine and these charming, textured plates and bowls. The embossed lines and patterns take these pieces a notch above your average neutral dinnerware set and give them a much more elevated and expensive look.

Most Summery Set

Spruce up your space with a punch of citrus and a splash of color. Every day will feel like summer when you mix this stunning set with fresh florals, a crisp white tablecloth, a whole lot of tasty food, and even better company.

Certified International Lemon Zest 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set

$62.50

Whether you're embracing the warm weather or pretending like the chill in the air doesn't exist, this set is certain to bring a smile to your face. The contrast between the bright yellow lemons and soft purple florals will add a sweet pop of color to any dining setup.

