5 Elevated and Affordable Outdoor Dinnerware Sets to Score on Amazon

So you're looking to spruce up your outdoor dining setup? Well, we are in full support. It's time to say goodbye to wasteful disposable plates and breakable stoneware and say hello to lightweight, durable, and affordable melamine. This is the ideal material for reusable dinnerware because it's much harder and sturdier than plastic. Plus, it has a nicer look to it — more closely resembling the appearance of ceramic plates and bowls. It's also dishwasher safe but important to note that it isn't microwave-friendly. (Can't have it all, can we?)

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Without further ado, here are our favorite outdoor dinnerware sets from basic to bold, and all conveniently sold on Amazon.

Best Basic Set

If you're looking for a simple solution to outdoor dining, then this is the set for you. The casual design and sleek look will work with any tablescape you create. Plus, it'll make the colors of your fresh food look all the more vibrant and beautiful.

Advertisement

Best Elevated Basic Set

Love the simplicity but looking for a little extra something-something? Go for this 12-piece set, sold on Amazon in an assortment of colors. The contrasting rim is a subtle detail that brings an added element of style.

Best Modern Set

Keep it cool with this wood grain set that comes in two color varieties. The pattern will play beautifully off the rich textures and tones found in both nature and your outdoor dining furniture.

Advertisement

Best French Country-Inspired Set

Transport yourself to a home in the French countryside with a bottle of wine and these charming, textured plates and bowls. The embossed lines and patterns take these pieces a notch above your average neutral dinnerware set and give them a much more elevated and expensive look.

Most Summery Set

Whether you're embracing the warm weather or pretending like the chill in the air doesn't exist, this set is certain to bring a smile to your face. The contrast between the bright yellow lemons and soft purple florals will add a sweet pop of color to any dining setup.