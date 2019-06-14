DIY Outdoor S'mores Station

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse See More Photos DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).

It's summertime, and the livin' is easy. So why not gather up your guests for a dreamy night under the stars? S'mores are on the menu with a gourmet toppings station that will have everyone buzzing with breezy summer vibes. You don't even need a bonfire thanks to a simple DIY fire pit that fits right on your table.

First, Let’s Get Cozy

Woven rattan chairs and round woven poufs anchor the fireside gathering with texture and style. Blankets tucked into a wooden crate offer warmth when the temps take a dip. Old-school style camping lanterns give off that summer nightglow courtesy of the flickering but flameless LED lights inside.

Entertaining Essentials

A gauzy linen table runner edged with a beachy boho fringe softens the industrial wood and metal table. Crisp white platters and bowls create a clean, neutral background for your s'mores toppings to shine. Pile your marshmallows high in a tall clear jar, and give your roasting forks a starring role by displaying them in an antique nickel tray.

A Gourmet Menu

Serve the classic toppings (can't go wrong with tried-and-true milk chocolate!), but also tempt your guests with unexpected offerings such as caramels and peanut butter cups. Also, up the "wow" factor by setting out a simple handwritten or printed menu with suggested flavor combinations to encourage a tasty adventure. Guests will really appreciate these thoughtful details.

Make a Mini Fire Pit

Building a tabletop fire pit is as easy as placing garden rocks inside a ceramic or stone planter and nestling a can of food-safe fuel securely in the center. Boom! Instant fun and summer feels await. It's an unexpected fire pit that will certainly elevate an evening everyone is sure to remember.

NOTE: Be sure to choose food-safe Sterno cans, like the ones featured in this DIY. These cans are actually meant for cooking s'mores (!) and have a handy built-in chip to tell you if the can is too hot, or cool enough, to handle.

