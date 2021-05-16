11 IKEA Barbecue Essentials Under $10

If you predict lots of grilling in your near future, there's plenty to love over at IKEA. Whether you need some basic tools or want to supplement your current BBQ essentials, you can find lots of gems for budget-friendly prices. From squeeze bottles to a hamburger press, IKEA has thought of it all.

Check out some of our fave, affordable picks below.

Grab your veggies, meats, and more to grill on these skewers. Simple and budget-friendly, like many IKEA finds.

Get your marinated treats or salad ingredients together in one place with this essential serving bowl.

Need some basic tools? This set will definitely help you get things started.

Protect your summer outfit and feel like a professional with this striped apron.

Don't forget the ketchup, mustard, hot sauce, and other condiments.

Bring all your ingredients outside easily — and then use these bowls to store all the leftovers.

Serve up that delicious fare on a tray to your hungry guests' delight.

If you're all about making sure the sauce is generously applied, this brush is a no-brainer.

Get those patties ready for some grilling action with this handy tool.

Don't forget about your beverages! The cork lid of this piece makes it even more stylish, and the glass part is dishwasher-friendly.