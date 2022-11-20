The Search Is Over: These Are the 40 Best Holiday Gifts Under $25

By Kaelin Dodge November 20, 2022
Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

The best gifts don't have to cost the most money. Whether you're looking for a crowd-pleasing present for your office's annual white elephant exchange or one that family and friends will love that doesn't push you over your budget, there are a number of impressive, low-priced items to gift this holiday season. From kitchen must-haves to the most epic board games, we found the 40 best gifts under $25 for everyone (and every party) in your life.

1. Crow Canyon Home Small Splatter Bowl, $16

Enamelware is having a moment this year, and we're loving this blue and white color pairing.

2. Lulu Candles Soy Jar Candles, $19.95

We are always here for a Le Labo Santal 33 dupe.

3. World Market Washed Cotton Smock, $17.49

A simple, but cool, apron that comes in five different shades.

4. L'Econome Paring Knife Bright Colors, $9.59

A paring knife is one of the most important kitchen tools every good chef needs. These come in fun colors so their cooking game can feel extra personal.

5. Freckled Fuchsia Mushroom Tea Towel, $20.50

A funky tea towel to jazz up the kitchen is always a good idea.

6. The Astrology of You and Me, $13.72

This astrology book is plenty fun to go through with family members — it outlines how your zodiac sign relates to others in your life.

7. Foxtrot Ginchup, $6.99

A nice bottle of gin might not be in the budget this year, so why not take a more unique approach with this gin-infused ketchup? Their favorite drink might just become their favorite condiment.

8. Barnacle Foods Fullwhip Kelp Hot Sauce Variety Pack, $18.95

And while on the topic of condiments, we can't forget hot sauce, because we all have that friend who adds a touch of heat to any meal.

9. Dusen Dusen Cobbler Oven Mitts (set of 2), $24

There's no need to use a towel to grab hot dishes from the oven when these stylish oven mitts exist. This year, add a pop of color to your loved one's kitchen.

10. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook,‌ $16

The queen is back. In her latest cookbook, ‌‌Go-To Dinners‌‌, Ina shares her strategies and recipes for making her easiest and most popular dinners so everyone can fall in love with home cooking all over again. How easy is that?

11. Northwind Personalized Leather Keychain, $14.95

Personalized leather goods will be cherished forever.

12. West Bourne x Oishii Omakase Berry Butter, $18

Surprise the foodie in your life with Oishii's latest launch, the Omakase berry butter. Although it sold out pretty quickly after launch, you can sign up for restock alerts so you can jump on it before it sells out again.

13. Stanley Classic Beer Stein, $24.98

Stanley cups took 2022 by storm, and their reign has only just begun.

14. Momofuku Chili Crunch by David Chang, $16.99

Get the Momofuku flavor at home. Anything David Chang does is guaranteed to taste phenomenal and hit peak coolness.

15. Sizikato Porcelain Measuring Spoons With Base, $19.99

This Tiktok-viral kitchen accessory is certain to warm anyone's heart.

16. Big Potato Herd Mentality, $20

Good for up to 20 people, Herd Mentality is a social deduction game, where players receive opinion-based questions and have to strategically guess the most common answer amongst the group. Your loved one will want to break it out at the holiday party.

17. Bananagrams, $14.29

This fast-moving wordplay game is kind of like Scrabble but in a speeding car.

18. Urban Outfitters Peekaboo Ceramic Mug, $12

Find a sweet surprise at the end of every sip.

19. Anomia Card Game, $17.99

One player draws a card, on which there are prompts like "superhero," "power tool," "astronaut," or "hair product." If the card matches one in another player's hand, they must face off to be the first to name an example (i.e. "Superman," "chainsaw," "Buzz Aldrin," etc.).

20. MQQ Lemon Juicer, $9.99

Loved ones can consider standard lemon juicers a thing of the past thanks to this adorable alternative.

21. Millennial Lotería, $19.99

Yes, it's a millennial-ized version of Lotería. It might not be a fit for the older generations, but your cousins will definitely be down.

22. Hearth and Hand With Magnolia Dominoes Game Set, $19.99

Chip and Jo came up with this wood domino set that feels completely homespun.

23. Buffalo Games Hella 90s Pop Culture Trivia Game, $14.99

Oh, so you think you know the '90s? Time to prove it. From fashion to movies, quiz each other with over 400 pop culture questions. And there's a complimentary game soundtrack on Spotify to really get you in the mood.

24. Rosyclo Cloud Slippers, $19.99-$23.98

The only thing better than cloudlike slippers are slippers that are under $25.

25. CGE Czech Games Edition Codenames, $19.95

A game of spymasters and hidden identities! It's a bit complicated but was enthusiastically voted for by a handful of Hunker editors.

26. Subtle Art StudiosGlass Tile Coaster, $18

Mix and match or get a full set of playful checkered tile coasters.

27. Wolf & Badger Cheeses of the World Tea Towel, $20

Cheese lovers will swoon over this satisfyingly specific tea towel that includes the origins and characteristics of 49 varieties.

28. Urban Outfitters Festive Bottle Cover Set, $12

If there's anything better than gifting a bottle of wine, it's gifting a bottle of wine decked out with a little Christmas sweater.

29. Sponge.NYC Kitchen Sponge, $10

Gifting someone a sponge has never been so endearing.

30. FR.Tooc Motion Sensor Night Light, $22.99

For the friend who loves a TikTok DIY, this renter-friendly sconce hack would make a solid gift.

31. Lotteli Kitchen Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set, $9.99

This cheat sheet will help any aspiring chef learn their way around an air fryer.

32. Fredericks and Mae Paper Games, $19.95

This stack contains five strategy games that only require the addition of a pen or pencil.

33. Nosame Shower Head With Hose, $17.49

Showers will be way more luxurious with this shower head complete with a water filtration system and three shower modes.

34. Kotoyas Rug Mouse Pad (2-pack), $14.99

Make their WFH desk cozier with a mouse pad that looks like a mini vintage rug.

35. ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner, $16.98

And clean up that WFH desk with this mini vacuum cleaner.

36. Ridley’s Famous Women Trivia Card Game, $9.95

Test your family's knowledge of famous women with this multiple-choice card game, which can be played casually while prepping food or wrapping gifts.

37. Anthropologie Cottage Egg Crate, $14

Nobody ‌needs‌ ceramic egg holders ‌per se‌, but they sure make the fridge aesthetic more pleasing.

38. Urban Outfitters Butter Bottle Opener, $18

Everything is better with butter.

39. Gray Malin The Beach 2-Sided Puzzle, $16.44

Looking for a way to just sit around and talk? That's half the fun of jigsaw puzzles. This cool Gray Malin puzzle doubles your fun: It's two-sided, so you can do side A on Christmas Eve and side B Christmas morning.

40. Hygge Games The Hygge Game, $20

For your coziness-obsessed friends and family.

