The Search Is Over: These Are the 40 Best Holiday Gifts Under $25

The best gifts don't have to cost the most money. Whether you're looking for a crowd-pleasing present for your office's annual white elephant exchange or one that family and friends will love that doesn't push you over your budget, there are a number of impressive, low-priced items to gift this holiday season. From kitchen must-haves to the most epic board games, we found the 40 best gifts under $25 for everyone (and every party) in your life.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Enamelware is having a moment this year, and we're loving this blue and white color pairing.

Advertisement

We are always here for a Le Labo Santal 33 dupe.

Advertisement

A simple, but cool, apron that comes in five different shades.

Advertisement

A paring knife is one of the most important kitchen tools every good chef needs. These come in fun colors so their cooking game can feel extra personal.

Advertisement

A funky tea towel to jazz up the kitchen is always a good idea.

Advertisement

This astrology book is plenty fun to go through with family members — it outlines how your zodiac sign relates to others in your life.

Advertisement

A nice bottle of gin might not be in the budget this year, so why not take a more unique approach with this gin-infused ketchup? Their favorite drink might just become their favorite condiment.

Advertisement

And while on the topic of condiments, we can't forget hot sauce, because we all have that friend who adds a touch of heat to any meal.

Advertisement

There's no need to use a towel to grab hot dishes from the oven when these stylish oven mitts exist. This year, add a pop of color to your loved one's kitchen.

Advertisement

The queen is back. In her latest cookbook, ‌‌Go-To Dinners‌‌, Ina shares her strategies and recipes for making her easiest and most popular dinners so everyone can fall in love with home cooking all over again. How easy is that?

Personalized leather goods will be cherished forever.

Surprise the foodie in your life with Oishii's latest launch, the Omakase berry butter. Although it sold out pretty quickly after launch, you can sign up for restock alerts so you can jump on it before it sells out again.

Stanley cups took 2022 by storm, and their reign has only just begun.

Get the Momofuku flavor at home. Anything David Chang does is guaranteed to taste phenomenal and hit peak coolness.

This Tiktok-viral kitchen accessory is certain to warm anyone's heart.

Good for up to 20 people, Herd Mentality is a social deduction game, where players receive opinion-based questions and have to strategically guess the most common answer amongst the group. Your loved one will want to break it out at the holiday party.

This fast-moving wordplay game is kind of like Scrabble but in a speeding car.

Find a sweet surprise at the end of every sip.

One player draws a card, on which there are prompts like "superhero," "power tool," "astronaut," or "hair product." If the card matches one in another player's hand, they must face off to be the first to name an example (i.e. "Superman," "chainsaw," "Buzz Aldrin," etc.).

Loved ones can consider standard lemon juicers a thing of the past thanks to this adorable alternative.

Yes, it's a millennial-ized version of Lotería. It might not be a fit for the older generations, but your cousins will definitely be down.

Chip and Jo came up with this wood domino set that feels completely homespun.

Oh, so you think you know the '90s? Time to prove it. From fashion to movies, quiz each other with over 400 pop culture questions. And there's a complimentary game soundtrack on Spotify to really get you in the mood.

The only thing better than cloudlike slippers are slippers that are under $25.

A game of spymasters and hidden identities! It's a bit complicated but was enthusiastically voted for by a handful of Hunker editors.

Mix and match or get a full set of playful checkered tile coasters.

Cheese lovers will swoon over this satisfyingly specific tea towel that includes the origins and characteristics of 49 varieties.

If there's anything better than gifting a bottle of wine, it's gifting a bottle of wine decked out with a little Christmas sweater.

Gifting someone a sponge has never been so endearing.

For the friend who loves a TikTok DIY, this renter-friendly sconce hack would make a solid gift.

This cheat sheet will help any aspiring chef learn their way around an air fryer.

This stack contains five strategy games that only require the addition of a pen or pencil.

Showers will be way more luxurious with this shower head complete with a water filtration system and three shower modes.

Make their WFH desk cozier with a mouse pad that looks like a mini vintage rug.

And clean up that WFH desk with this mini vacuum cleaner.

Test your family's knowledge of famous women with this multiple-choice card game, which can be played casually while prepping food or wrapping gifts.

Nobody ‌needs‌ ceramic egg holders ‌per se‌, but they sure make the fridge aesthetic more pleasing.

Everything is better with butter.

Looking for a way to just sit around and talk? That's half the fun of jigsaw puzzles. This cool Gray Malin puzzle doubles your fun: It's two-sided, so you can do side A on Christmas Eve and side B Christmas morning.

For your coziness-obsessed friends and family.