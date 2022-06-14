I've Used This Knife for 20 Years and It Still Works Like a Charm

Just like a family recipe or precious heirloom, the love of Victorinox paring knives has been passed down from my mother to me. Growing up, my mom worked in private catering, and when things got really busy, I would jump in and help her out. I was her honorary vegetable slicer, dicer, and mincer. The knives I used? Victorinox. She always told me that sharp knives are actually the safest, and this brand consistently made for the most effortless chop. Almost 20 years later, I'm still religiously using Victorinox paring knives. My friends make fun of me for "always using a tiny knife" but there is simply nothing better.

Here's everything you need to know about Victorinox knives (and why you need one in your life immediately).

Which Victorinox paring knife should I buy?

The classic Victorinox paring knife comes in two lengths: one with a 3.25-inch blade and the other with a 4-inch blade. They're both amazing, but I'd recommend going with the 4-inch blade if I had to pick. Once you've decided on that, there is a serrated and straight blade (non-serrated) version. I have two of each and honestly use them pretty interchangeably (as does my mom). If you only want one, go for the serrated. You can read a little more about my mom's thoughts here.

There is also a 2.5-inch Bird's Beak Paring Knife that I own and (surprise, surprise) love. This style knife is intended for decorating and garnishing fruit and vegetables, but I just love using it for its ultra-sharp point. It's perfect for mincing garlic since you have tons of control and precision. This model is a joy to cut with.

Where can I purchase Victorinox knives?

Amazon is the easiest place to score these knives, especially if you have Prime. Keep scrolling for links to each of our top recommendations. You can pick from multiple neutral and bold handle colors.

How can I save on Victorinox paring knives?

While these knives are already incredibly affordable, you can save even more when you purchase a three- or four-pack. Note: These sets include the 3.25-inch blade instead of the 4-inch version. They are still a fantastic option. A few favorite bundles include:

Final Thoughts

It's tough to explain exactly what makes a knife amazing, but everything from the blade to the grip to the price is simply unbeatable. This is hands down my number one kitchen recommendation to anyone and everyone. Prepare to be a lifelong Victorinox convert.