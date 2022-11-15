30 Wellness Gifts For Much Needed Self-Care

By Pauline Lacsamana November 15, 2022
Considering how hectic life can be, it's extra crucial to take the time to indulge in a little (or a lot of) self-care. Between the large family gatherings and the stress of getting all your shopping finished on time, the holiday season is the perfect time to treat yourself and your loved ones to a gift that'll help you reset and relax. From adaptogenic mushroom chocolate to contemporary face rollers, we rounded up the 30 best wellness gifts you can buy.

The Best Wellness and Self-Care Gifts

1. Alice The Duo Mushroom Chocolate, $52.50

Get an energy boost by day and a wave of calm at night with functional, mushroom-packed chocolate.

2. Quiet Hours Facial Ice Roller, $48

Treat yourself to a spalike experience at home with a design-forward facial roller.

3. Jolie Filtered Showerhead, $165

Your hair and skin will thank you when you swap out a standard showerhead with this sleek design that has a "best-in-class" filter.

4. Bonbuz Alcohol-Free Social Spirit, $40

Enjoy the buzz without the hangover with Bonbuz, a functional, alcohol-free spirit made with natural stimulants.

5. Moon Juice Magnesi-Om, $42

With a dose of this soothing Moon Juice powder added to your water every night, you'll be feeling relaxed in no time.

6. Renpho Eye Massager, $129.99

Eye massages are underrated. This little gadget is not only heated and can play music for ultimate relaxation, but it's also great for migraines and reducing eye strain.

7. Hydragun HeatPod Sauna Blanket, $549

You don't have to go to a fancy gym to enjoy the benefits of a sauna. Get a relaxing, full-body infrared heat therapy experience with this splurgeworthy sauna blanket.

8. Brentwood Home Crystal Cove Oval Meditation Yoga Cushion, $79

The benefits of meditation are boundless, but it's easy to forget to do it each day. This pillow serves as a daily reminder to get your practice in and provides a comfy place to do it. Learn even more about this pick in our Brentwood Home meditation pillow review.

9. Hatch Restore Smart Sleep Assistant, $129.99

What initially started as a gadget to help new parents and babies sleep soundly throughout the night has grown to help people of all ages develop healthier sleeping habits. The Hatch Restore beats your average alarm clock as a sound machine, smart light, meditation app, and sunrise alarm all in one. Whether you want to set the mood with a soft glow before bed or wake up gently with a sunrise setting that helps to support healthy cortisol levels, this might be the perfect wellness gift.

10. Reflect Orb, $229

Need help with your meditation practice? This biofeedback-based device can help you learn how to meditate, relax, and eventually sleep better in under 10 minutes each day.

11. Mode Electric Toothbrush, $165

Not only is this toothbrush ultra luxe but it's also the "world's first electric toothbrush that docks magnetically and charges without wires."

12. Spantik 7-Inch Himalayan Salt Lamp, $27.95

This Himalayan salt lamp casts a soothing glow with a dimmer and is also believed to release negative ions to purify the air and promote better sleep and relaxation.

13. Rebrilliant Gardner Freestanding Bamboo Bath Caddy, $69.99

This bathtub caddy will transform any bathroom into a home spa, providing a place for all bath essentials, like soaps, books, snacks, and a glass of wine.

14. Chakra Bath Salts Kit, $24

Designed to unblock our chakras, each of the bath salts in this kit features a unique scent, like peppermint to open your heart chakra and rosemary to bring focus to your third eye, making it the ideal gift for anyone who could use a little more wellness.

15. Hydrow Wave Rower, $1,695

Switch up your workouts with a sleek rowing machine.

16. Dona Masala Chai Concentrate (2-Pack), $25

While drinking a daily latte is a form of self-care, café prices aren't exactly conducive to joy. Make cafeworthy chai lattes at home with this high-quality concentrate.

17. We're Not Really Strangers Self-Reflection Kit, $25

Dive deep and get in touch with yourself with this insightful self-reflection card game from We're Not Really Strangers.

18. Canopy Humidifier, $150

Humidifiers can not only help you get radiant skin but can also help with cold and flu symptoms. This option from Canopy has smart sensors to optimize humidity throughout the day and night and can be used as a diffuser for your favorite essential oil scents.

19. Papier Wellness Journal, $35

Take your wellness game up a notch with a journal to help you reflect and connect.

20. Saje Accessible Carousel Stress Release Relaxation Kit, $32

Find inner peace wherever you go with this handy relaxation kit.

21. 10 Days of Magical Self-Care Powered by Smudge, $99.95

This self-care advent calendar has 10 days worth of spiritual tools that any wellness lover will appreciate.

22. Sunrise Sensations DayBright Light Therapy Lamp, $199

Now that the days are shorter, it's even more important to get some sunshine (even if it's artificial).

23. Modern Sprout Smart Growhouse, $239

Nothing says "wellness" like growing and enjoying your very own herbs and leafy greens.

24. ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set, $29.93

Relieve tense muscles and reduce stress with an acupressure mat and pillow (all under $30).

25. Selfmade The Reset Ritual, $88

Turn a simple beauty routine into a wellness ritual with a body and scalp scrub, hydrating serum, and intimacy serum, all designed to help enhance both physical and mental well-being.

26. Bissell MYair Hub Air Purifier, $133.89

No matter how many wellness products you buy, nothing compares to cleaner air that's dander- and allergen-free.

27. Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand With Red Light Therapy, $149

Use the power of red light to elevate your skin care routine.

28. Alo Warrior Mat, $128

Do yoga, stretch, or simply sit and decompress on this customer-favorite yoga mat.

29. The Anti-Anxiety Notebook, $38

This isn't your average guided journal. It was designed by therapists using cognitive behavioral therapy techniques to help reduce anxiety and stress.

30. Parachute x Osea Mini Shower Mist Set, $16

Make daily showers feel like a spa with the Parachute x Osea mini shower set. It has an energizing scent for the morning and a relaxing scent for your evening bath — plus, they're travel-friendly.

