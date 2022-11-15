30 Wellness Gifts For Much Needed Self-Care

Considering how hectic life can be, it's extra crucial to take the time to indulge in a little (or a lot of) self-care. Between the large family gatherings and the stress of getting all your shopping finished on time, the holiday season is the perfect time to treat yourself and your loved ones to a gift that'll help you reset and relax. From adaptogenic mushroom chocolate to contemporary face rollers, we rounded up the 30 best wellness gifts you can buy.

The Best Wellness and Self-Care Gifts

Get an energy boost by day and a wave of calm at night with functional, mushroom-packed chocolate.

Treat yourself to a spalike experience at home with a design-forward facial roller.

Your hair and skin will thank you when you swap out a standard showerhead with this sleek design that has a "best-in-class" filter.

Enjoy the buzz without the hangover with Bonbuz, a functional, alcohol-free spirit made with natural stimulants.

With a dose of this soothing Moon Juice powder added to your water every night, you'll be feeling relaxed in no time.

Eye massages are underrated. This little gadget is not only heated and can play music for ultimate relaxation, but it's also great for migraines and reducing eye strain.

You don't have to go to a fancy gym to enjoy the benefits of a sauna. Get a relaxing, full-body infrared heat therapy experience with this splurgeworthy sauna blanket.

The benefits of meditation are boundless, but it's easy to forget to do it each day. This pillow serves as a daily reminder to get your practice in and provides a comfy place to do it. Learn even more about this pick in our Brentwood Home meditation pillow review.

What initially started as a gadget to help new parents and babies sleep soundly throughout the night has grown to help people of all ages develop healthier sleeping habits. The Hatch Restore beats your average alarm clock as a sound machine, smart light, meditation app, and sunrise alarm all in one. Whether you want to set the mood with a soft glow before bed or wake up gently with a sunrise setting that helps to support healthy cortisol levels, this might be the perfect wellness gift.

Need help with your meditation practice? This biofeedback-based device can help you learn how to meditate, relax, and eventually sleep better in under 10 minutes each day.

Not only is this toothbrush ultra luxe but it's also the "world's first electric toothbrush that docks magnetically and charges without wires."

This Himalayan salt lamp casts a soothing glow with a dimmer and is also believed to release negative ions to purify the air and promote better sleep and relaxation.

This bathtub caddy will transform any bathroom into a home spa, providing a place for all bath essentials, like soaps, books, snacks, and a glass of wine.

Designed to unblock our chakras, each of the bath salts in this kit features a unique scent, like peppermint to open your heart chakra and rosemary to bring focus to your third eye, making it the ideal gift for anyone who could use a little more wellness.

Switch up your workouts with a sleek rowing machine.

While drinking a daily latte is a form of self-care, café prices aren't exactly conducive to joy. Make cafeworthy chai lattes at home with this high-quality concentrate.

Dive deep and get in touch with yourself with this insightful self-reflection card game from We're Not Really Strangers.

Humidifiers can not only help you get radiant skin but can also help with cold and flu symptoms. This option from Canopy has smart sensors to optimize humidity throughout the day and night and can be used as a diffuser for your favorite essential oil scents.

Take your wellness game up a notch with a journal to help you reflect and connect.

Find inner peace wherever you go with this handy relaxation kit.

This self-care advent calendar has 10 days worth of spiritual tools that any wellness lover will appreciate.

Now that the days are shorter, it's even more important to get some sunshine (even if it's artificial).

Nothing says "wellness" like growing and enjoying your very own herbs and leafy greens.

Relieve tense muscles and reduce stress with an acupressure mat and pillow (all under $30).

Turn a simple beauty routine into a wellness ritual with a body and scalp scrub, hydrating serum, and intimacy serum, all designed to help enhance both physical and mental well-being.

No matter how many wellness products you buy, nothing compares to cleaner air that's dander- and allergen-free.

Use the power of red light to elevate your skin care routine.

Do yoga, stretch, or simply sit and decompress on this customer-favorite yoga mat.

This isn't your average guided journal. It was designed by therapists using cognitive behavioral therapy techniques to help reduce anxiety and stress.

Make daily showers feel like a spa with the Parachute x Osea mini shower set. It has an energizing scent for the morning and a relaxing scent for your evening bath — plus, they're travel-friendly.