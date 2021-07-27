The 5 Best Face Rollers on Amazon

By Erin Lassner July 27, 2021
Face rollers have been trending for quite a while now, and their popularity doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. This easy-to-use tool smooths and brightens the skin by reducing puffiness (lymphatic drainage) and circulating the blood throughout your face. It is also quite the meditative process, with relaxation at the forefront of its benefits.

There are tons of rollers on the market. They're made of different materials at different price points, all with varying key results. We've done the research and narrowed it down to the five best in every category. They are also all very affordable. Keep reading for the full breakdown.

Best Overall

Throw your roller in the freezer and prepare for noticeable results. Alleviate fatigue and redness quickly and easily. Plus, shrink pores and prevent wrinkles.

Esarora Ice Roller

$12.99

Ice rolling does so much more than just refresh and cool your skin. Pop it in the freezer and prepare for immediately noticeable results. Alleviate fatigue, reduce redness, shrink pores, and prevent wrinkles with this easy, affordable solution. It's an absolute blogger favorite.

Best Combo Pack

If you're looking for a little extra boost, use the ridged roller to better stimulate your facial skin and promote blood circulation. The facial massage tool is a natural alternative therapy used to better overall health, addressing issues like chronic pain.

Kimkoo 3 in 1 Jade Roller

$13.99

It's hard not to be a sucker for a combo pack. In addition to the standard jade roller, enjoy a textured option as well as a Gua Sha (ancient Chinese technique) facial tool. If you're looking for a little extra boost, use the ridged roller to better stimulate your facial skin and promote even more circulation. The Gua Sha tool is a natural alternative to better overall health, addressing issues such as chronic pain.

Best Electric Roller

The 6,000 vibrations per minute allow any serums to penetrate into deeper layers of skin. The dual design offers a face roller and an under-eye press. The under-eye press reduces dark circles and the roller provides healing energy and a cooling sensation to the whole face.

Ligttle 2-in-1 Vibrating Jade Roller

$9.99

Have you heard of an electric face roller before? The rapid vibrations allow any serums to penetrate into even deeper layers of skin. Plus — this package includes an under-eye press, which further reduces dark circles. It also looks pretty.

Best Budget Buy

This super affordable option is perfect for smoothing out your neck, chin, cheeks, forehead, around the eyes, nose, and lips. The two sides allow you to use the smaller roller for more delicate areas.

Crystal Lemon Natural Rose Quartz Roller

$5.99

While none of the rollers on this list are incredibly expensive, this one is still a stand out. And if you love pink, here's your dream color combo: Rose quartz with rose gold. Smooth your skin in style.

Best Derma Roller

Clear your complexion with this derma roller. The micro needles exfoliate dead skin cells, giving you a smoother, more glowing face.

Perfecto Microneedling Kit for Face

$7.89

Microneedling uses tiny needles to exfoliate the skin and generate new collagen. If you're not certain it's your thing — test it out at this super reasonable price. People spend hundreds of dollars at a dermatologist for the same results. We'll stick with this at-home kit, please.

