We Asked Everyone We Know — These Are the Best Pens Ever

Quality office supplies make school, work, list-making, bullet journaling, and everything in between a whole lot more fun. There is just something so satisfying about scribbling things down with a good pen. But what exactly is a good pen? Well, it's different for everyone. Here we have the 10 best across every category. From felt pens to gel pens, here is the ultimate assessment for finding your dream writing instrument.

People with small handwriting need a fine ballpoint pen. The Chinco Ballpoints are an absolute delight to write with. They are ​extra​ fine, which is perfect for the teeniest of tiny letters. Other fine pens can feel a bit scratchy on paper, but not with these pens — the ink is smooth as can be.

Notetakers need a bold ballpoint pen. Thick pens write super easily and smoothly without needing to press hard. Say goodbye to tired hands from endless notes. One interviewee picked it as his number one pen, saying, "Since it has a bigger point than usual — 1.6mm compared to like 0.7 or 1.0 — I think that just helps it flow. It really is the smoothest pen in the universe."

Doodlers need a chic set of colorful pens. Obsessed with adult coloring books or mindlessly drawing on your paper? These are for you. The quality is unbeatable and the color selection is pretty perfect. They're also so pleasant for good ole writing — it's a seriously luxurious experience.

Lefties need ink that's quick-drying and anti-smudge. Uni-ball specifically describes this pen as ideal for left-handed writers. And reviewers agree. Another leftie favorite is the Pentel EnerGel Pearl Deluxe RTX ($6.99 for a pack of 3) for the exact same reasons.

Listers need a felt tip pen. An interviewee and avid list maker picked these as her favorite pen because they write so easily and darkly, and have very minimal bleed-through. Another top marker pen is the Paper Mate Flair ( $3.99 for a pack of 4).

Pen enthusiasts need a slightly weighty, sleek-looking pen. This easily grippable gel pen looks just as luxe as it writes. Reviewers deem it as their absolute favorite pen, based on its hand feel and its high-end-looking champagne-colored metal barrel. You know when people start talking about the weight of a pen, they know what's up.

Creatives need a large, colorful, high-quality variety pack. With basically every hue you could ever dream of, this set is perfect for shading, stenciling, and everything in between. Are 72 pens not enough? Check out this mega pack of 120.

You need a pen that has it all. The good news is this one checks all the boxes. One interviewee confidently stated, "There is no better pen in my opinion. I will buy this pen for the rest of my life." She attests this to its "comfortable grip," "cute design," "long life," and "smooth writing due to great ink that's not too dark or thick." We're officially sold.

Avid writers need a rollerball pen. This standout is "proven to be the longest writing gel ink pen among top brands." Find the G2 in ultra-fine, extra-fine, fine, and bold point. Another excellent option is the Pilot Precise V5 Rolling Ball Pens ($6.99 for a pack of 5).

Feeling frugal? You need an affordable and reliable classic. Enter BIC. We all know it, we all love it. Not only is it incredibly affordable, it truly writes like a dream.