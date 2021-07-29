We Asked Everyone We Know — These Are the Best Pens Ever

Quality office supplies make school, work, list-making, bullet journaling, and everything in between a whole lot more fun. There is just something so satisfying about scribbling things down with a good pen. But what exactly is a good pen? Well, it's different for everyone. Here we have the 10 best across every category. From felt pens to gel pens, here is the ultimate assessment for finding your dream writing instrument.
Best for Small Handwriting: Chinco Extra-Fine Ballpoint Pen (pack of 12), $7.99
People with small handwriting need a fine ballpoint pen. The Chinco Ballpoints are an absolute delight to write with. They are extra fine, which is perfect for the teeniest of tiny letters. Other fine pens can feel a bit scratchy on paper, but not with these pens — the ink is smooth as can be.
Best for Notetakers: BIC Velocity Bold Retractable Ball Pen (pack of 12), $9.98
Notetakers need a bold ballpoint pen. Thick pens write super easily and smoothly without needing to press hard. Say goodbye to tired hands from endless notes. One interviewee picked it as his number one pen, saying, "Since it has a bigger point than usual — 1.6mm compared to like 0.7 or 1.0 — I think that just helps it flow. It really is the smoothest pen in the universe."
Best for Doodlers: UCHIDA LePen (pack of 10), $14.05
Doodlers need a chic set of colorful pens. Obsessed with adult coloring books or mindlessly drawing on your paper? These are for you. The quality is unbeatable and the color selection is pretty perfect. They're also so pleasant for good ole writing — it's a seriously luxurious experience.
Best for Lefties: Uni-ball Jetstream 101 Ball Point Pens (pack of 12), $10.71
Lefties need ink that's quick-drying and anti-smudge. Uni-ball specifically describes this pen as ideal for left-handed writers. And reviewers agree. Another leftie favorite is the Pentel EnerGel Pearl Deluxe RTX ($6.99 for a pack of 3) for the exact same reasons.
Best for List Makers: Sharpie Fine Point Felt Tip Pens (pack of 12), $14.99
Listers need a felt tip pen. An interviewee and avid list maker picked these as her favorite pen because they write so easily and darkly, and have very minimal bleed-through. Another top marker pen is the Paper Mate Flair ( $3.99 for a pack of 4).
Best for Pen Snobs: Sharpie S-Gel Metal Barrel Retractable Gel Pen (pack of 2), $5.29
Pen enthusiasts need a slightly weighty, sleek-looking pen. This easily grippable gel pen looks just as luxe as it writes. Reviewers deem it as their absolute favorite pen, based on its hand feel and its high-end-looking champagne-colored metal barrel. You know when people start talking about the weight of a pen, they know what's up.
Best for Creatives: Arteza Fineliner Colored Pens Set (pack of 72), $29.99
Creatives need a large, colorful, high-quality variety pack. With basically every hue you could ever dream of, this set is perfect for shading, stenciling, and everything in between. Are 72 pens not enough? Check out this mega pack of 120.
You need a pen that has it all. The good news is this one checks all the boxes. One interviewee confidently stated, "There is no better pen in my opinion. I will buy this pen for the rest of my life." She attests this to its "comfortable grip," "cute design," "long life," and "smooth writing due to great ink that's not too dark or thick." We're officially sold.
Best for Daily Use: Pilot G2 Rolling Ball Gel Pens (pack of 12), $12.99
Avid writers need a rollerball pen. This standout is "proven to be the longest writing gel ink pen among top brands." Find the G2 in ultra-fine, extra-fine, fine, and bold point. Another excellent option is the Pilot Precise V5 Rolling Ball Pens ($6.99 for a pack of 5).
Best for Savers: BIC Round Stic Xtra-Life Ballpoint Pen (pack of 36), $5.99
Feeling frugal? You need an affordable and reliable classic. Enter BIC. We all know it, we all love it. Not only is it incredibly affordable, it truly writes like a dream.
Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.