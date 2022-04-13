The Best Adaptogenic Powders to Up Your Wellness Game

Visit Page Image Credit: Your Super Welcome to Healthy Home: This is the moment to double down on making your home as healthy as possible, whether it's finding nontoxic cookware, trying out new natural cleaning methods, or turning your space into a fitness and wellness zone.

"Adaptogen" may be a buzzy word in the health and wellness scene, but we swear it's for good reason. Adaptogens are non-toxic plants that promote balance through consumption. And we're all looking for a little stress-reduction and mood regulation in our lives. (And if you're not, then please tell us your secrets.) Keep reading for the best adaptogenic powders on the market, plus the full rundown of these magical plants.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

What is an adaptogen?

Adaptogens are found in a variety of plants such as herbs, roots, and mushrooms. They aid in stress management, with each variety promoting slightly different benefits, however, they all provide the body with a sense of equilibrium. Kristel de Groot, co-founder of Your Super, explains, "adaptogens give your body support where it's needed to get back into balance — with all the impact stress has on our bodies, adaptogens are that little bit of extra help to recover faster, feel more balanced, and healthier in your everyday life." A few of the most common adaptogens include astragalus for fatigue, ashwagandha for anxiety, cordyceps for stamina and recovery, and maca for energy.

Advertisement

How do people consume adaptogens?

Adaptogens can be ingested in a variety of ways. One of the most common methods is through powders that blend into beverages and foods. These powders are sometimes one sole adaptogen, but more often than not they feature a blend of adaptogens, superfoods, and sometimes flavoring. A common way to consume these powders is with hot water or plant milk as a latte. Other popular mix-ins are smoothies, coffee, and hot cocoa. Savory foods like soups and salad dressings are A-okay as well.

Advertisement

The 7 Best Adaptogenic Powders

Your Super offers superfood blends and plant protein powders that supply antioxidants, probiotics, an assortment of greens, and an array of adaptogens. One of our favorites is the Magic Mushroom Mix: a blend of ayurvedic herbs and adaptogens that aid in relaxation. Reishi and Chaga mushrooms support a healthy natural defense system, and ashwagandha is a fan-favorite adaptogen that aids in stress management. Add it to plant-based milk to concoct a hot or iced latte in the evening that tastes like chocolate and cinnamon. The brand also offers excellent bundles, including the Detox Bundle, Superwoman Bundle, and Gut Health Bundle, where you'll get an assortment of powders at a discounted price. You can mix them into smoothies, lattes, acai bowls, oatmeal, dips, soups, and more. The website offers a variety of epic recipes.

Advertisement

Along with Recess's mega-popular hemp-infused sparkling waters, the brand offers powders that blend magnesium, electrolytes, and adaptogens into anything you're drinking. They come in three versions: gradient berry, lemon citrus, and unflavored. Plus, they're sold in both tubs and single-use packs. The magnesium helps to create more feel-good neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, the electrolytes help you stay hydrated, and the adaptogens will do what they do best: help your body deal with stress. Recess's founder Ben Witte filled us in on his favorite ways to use the powders. He mixes the Unflavored Mood powder into his morning coffee and smoothies "to generate a balanced mindset and sense of calm at the start of my day." He also mixes the Gradient Berry and Lemon Citrus powders straight into the water "for a midday mood lifter."

Advertisement

It doesn't get much trendier than Moon Juice's adaptogenic blends playfully referred to as "Dust." There are six powerful mixes: Sex, Brain, Spirit, Dream, Power, and Beauty Dust. The Sex Dust supports healthy hormonal balance, which in turn ignites creative energy, the Brain Dust aids mental stamina and concentration, the Spirit Dust brightens your mood, the Dream Dust relieves stress and tension, the Power Dust gives you a jolt of energy, and the Beauty Dust protects and improves your skin. These make the perfect present for yourself or a loved one.

Advertisement

Whether you're seeking sleep, energy, recovery, calmness, or hydration, Beam has a product for you. The Dream Powder and Dream Extra Strength Powder contain five sleep ingredients: nano hemp, melatonin, L-theanine, magnesium, and reishi. They blend to create a perfect pre-bed healthy hot cocoa. And if you're looking to up your energy, the Clarity Powder blends nano hemp for balance, ashwagandha for brain function and mood regulation, Rhodiola for endurance, and lion's mane for memory. Beam recommends blending one pack into your morning coffee, tea, smoothie, or oatmeal for an energized wake-up, and sipping on it throughout the day for sustained energy or a little pick-me-up. Opt for a one-time purchase or subscribe to save.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking for an equally satisfying, jitter-free coffee alternative? Enter MUD\WTR. People absolutely swear by this coffee substitute. The brand offers two blends: Rise and Rest. Rise blends masala chai with Chaga, reishi, lion's mane, cordyceps, turmeric, cacao, cinnamon, and Himalayan salt for a beverage that has 1/7 the amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee. This gives you the energy without the crash. Rest combines rooibos chai with turkey tail (a type of mushroom with a funny name), reishi, lucuma, valerian root, passionflower, turmeric, cinnamon, ashwagandha, and chamomile to promote a restful and rejuvenating night's sleep. The brand also sells coconut milk and MCT oil creamer and coconut palm sugar and lucuma sweetener. It doesn't get much more health- and wellness-friendly than this. The products contain USDA-certified organic ingredients and sustainable packaging.

Not quite ready to give up the coffee? Not to worry, Four Sigmatic sells coffee with adaptogenic herbs and mushrooms included. The brand also sells versatile plant-based protein with superfoods, mushrooms, and adaptogens that are perfect for smoothies, shakes, and pancakes. And you can't forget the adaptogen-enhanced coffee creamers. There are also latte mixes, mushroom elixirs, and even a cacao mix for some chilled-out evening hot chocolate. The coffee, protein powder, creamers, and lattes come in a variety of flavors and ingredient blends so you'll never get sick of them.