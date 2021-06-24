I Tried the Meghan Markle-Backed Drink Line and These Are My Thoughts

Image Credit: Clevr Blends/Instagram Welcome to Healthy Home: This is the moment to double down on making your home as healthy as possible, whether it's finding nontoxic cookware, trying out new natural cleaning methods, or turning your space into a fitness and wellness zone.

Meghan Markle added "startup investor" to her impressive resume in December 2020 when she decided to back Clevr Blends. Beginning as a pop-up California coffee bar in 2017, Clevr Blends has since gone on to become a brand known for creating nutrition-rich instant lattes called SuperLattes.

Advertisement

Since Markle is clearly a fan, I was curious to try Clevr Blends to see if it would live up to the hype, and perhaps make me feel like a duchess? The company currently has five flavors — Coffee, Golden, Chai, Matcha, and Rose Cacao — along with a milk frother, latte thermos, and measuring scoop. Clevr kindly sent me the frother along with four of the SuperLatte blends, excluding coffee (which I don't drink), for this review.

Below, you'll find my thoughts on each drink in order of my favorite to least favorite. Also, I'll include a review on the frother because spoiler alert: I love it.

This blend contains 500 million probiotics, 1,000 milligrams of adaptogens, no refined sugar, and 45 milligrams of caffeine per serving. It promises focused energy, healthy brain fuel, stress support, sharper focus, a mood boost, and immune support. You can make it hot or iced and can blend, froth, or shake it.

I don't normally drink caffeine, so I was surprised when I fell in love with this SuperLatte. I don't know that it made me feel less stressed (that's a tall order, to be fair), but it did boost my mood and make me feel more energized. With the latter in mind, I definitely experienced the effects of the caffeine, but the drink wasn't overwhelming and it didn't make me bounce off the walls, which I appreciate. It also tastes like a matcha Kit Kat and is super creamy! I prefer it hot and frothed.

Inside this golden beauty, you'll find 1,000 milligrams of adaptogens and 500 million probiotics per serving, and no caffeine or added sugar. On the packaging, it states that the drink contains soothing spices, promises brain fuel and antioxidant activity, and states that it will help with sharp focus, stress reduction, mood boosting, and immune support.

Advertisement

This is the best turmeric latte I've ever had and I truly feel that it fulfills all of its promises. I will often drink this, hot and frothed, in the morning or after work if I'm not feeling my best. It instantly makes me feel better, calmer, and like I'm partaking in some much-needed self-care. If you've tried golden lattes before and didn't like them, I'd recommend you give it another go with this particular blend. It's perfectly spiced and creamy.

This limited-edition drink is meant to be a healthier, more floral hot chocolate. It contains 500 million probiotics, 10 milligrams of caffeine, no refined sugar, and 1,000 milligrams of adaptogens per serving. Joyful energy, heart opening, healthy brain fuel, stress support, a mood boost, vitality, and immune support are all of the promises on the back of the packaging.

I think this is a great, unique alternative to hot chocolate. The chocolate is rich, but not sweet, while the rose adds a lovely floral taste. It does make me happy when I drink it and gives me a bit of pep in my step. The directions say to use a full four tablespoons of powder and I fully agree with this — if you use less, it just doesn't taste as good. I, personally, like to drink this iced and frothed, and would recommend it if you're not feeling a regular, sugary hot cocoa.

The Chai SuperLatte contains 1,000 milligrams of adaptogens, 40 milligrams of caffeine, 500 million probiotics, and no added sugar per serving. It promises energy, brain fuel, antioxidant activity, sharp focus, stress reduction, a mood boost, and immune support.

Advertisement

An iced chai latte is my go-to cafe order, so this blend had big shoes to fill. While it's not my favorite chai, I like that it's on the spicier side and feel that it does provide you with energy. I prefer this one iced with a teeny bit of froth. I also like that it contains adaptogens and probiotics (all the Clevr drinks do), and that it doesn't clump together like other powdered drinks I've tried (none of the others do either).

I am obsessed with this milk frother. I have another one that I used before, but I much prefer the Clevr version. It's sleek (I love how it looks in my cabinet!), easy to use, powerful, holds a charge for a long time, and gives your drinks a lovely froth. The only downside is that it has just one speed, so if you like to mix up your froth levels, you won't be able to do that with this one.