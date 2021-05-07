20 Small Business Candle Makers Our Noses Will Forever Love

One of our favorite products to purchase from small businesses would have to be candles. There's just something extra special about that item being lovingly designed and poured by a single person or small group of people. That's why we're sharing some of our favorite small business candle makers in honor of Hunker's Small Business Week.

Though the following list definitely isn't exhaustive, these candle brands are worth a look (and a sniff).

Beyond Measure wants to awaken more than just your sense of smell. Each of the company's candles comes with a Spotify playlist to match the scent's vibe. Now you can take mindfulness to the next level.

Founded in 2015 by Shante´ Cozier, this brand's scents are inspired by the natural fragrances Cozier's mother, Pontie, grew up loving in Barbados.

Charlie Rose Company in Augusta, Georgia, describes its products as "extraordinary candles by barely ordinary people." The candles are also 100% free of harmful chemicals.

Dr. Nydia Dixon and her son, Princeton, established Bedside Glow chakra candles to help others manage stress and focus on their wellbeing.

Wax Buffalo Founder Alicia Reisinger's mission is to produce beautifully imperfect soy candles for the modern home. Her brand is based out of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Aromatherapy played a significant role in Allison Jones's brain tumor surgery recovery in 2018. This inspired her to establish Kintsugi, which refers to the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold lacquer.

When she was 8 years old, Howard's daughter started Rose and Co. Candlemakers. Now, at age 13, she has an entire line of soy and coconut candles being sold on the Johanna Howard Home website.

Monica Brown started Lit Soul Candles in 2015 to encourage others to focus on their spiritual health. Each candle contains a crystal and is made from an upcycled soup can that was used to make meals for Los Angeles-based individuals experiencing homelessness. Every candle purchase allows the business to continue with this mission.

Founded in 2009, Prosperity Candle functions as a social enterprise that supports refugees and artisans. Many of their candles are also crafted in vessels that can be repurposed.

Kristen Pumphrey and Thomas Neuberger founded P.F. Candle Co. in 2008 to create quality candles at an affordable price point. The Los Angeles-based business is also vegan and cruelty-free, and uses 100% domestically grown soy wax.

Designed with minimalism and simplicity in mind, Antik Lakay's goal is to help you curate your very own zen space.

Vela Negra's fragrances are inspired by founder Aisha Cort's Afro-Cuban and Guyanese heritage. Her company's About page reads, "We pour our candles with black wax because black absorbs and dispels negative energies, and provides new beginnings and clarity as when the light of the vela appears, the darkness is illuminated."

Brandon Leung created Baisun Candle Co. to design experiential candles while spreading awareness about Asian cultures through the medium of fragrance.

Samanta Moise founded La Parea Wellness to help people focus on their health and wellness. She writes, "As a mother of four, I strive towards continuing to help ease many of the common and neglected issues faced by mothers and their families, so that they can fully enjoy their life and their loved ones."

In Salt Lake City, Matt and Taylor Lamb created Be:Light in 2018. Now, 15% of every single sale goes to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Each Re+New+All candle is created by women who have survived human trafficking. This allows these individuals to secure employment, feel empowered, and grow both creatively and professionally.

After opening the Feya Candles retail store in 2010, Sarah Spitsen wanted to do more for others. That's why every candle purchase goes toward providing food to children in need. Proceeds from each bar of soap that's sold contribute to a homeless shelter or mission donation. As for every reed diffuser sale, the funds are used to provide clean water to in-need areas around the world.

Feng Ye, a Shanghai native, created Sage Collective to serve as a bridge between China and the rest of the globe. This allows the brand to directly support Chinese artisans and build local economies.

"We're Tiffany, Dariel, and Elena — the family behind Bright Black," reads the brand's About page. "Our company uses scent as a medium and candles as a platform for sharing positive narratives about Blackness."