Achieve Boho on a Budget With the Best Urban Outfitters Home Dupes

By Erin Lassner December 23, 2022
photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

​​For funky, boho, unexpected designs, there's no better place to shop than Urban Outfitters. With a mix of current trends and timeless pieces, it's an easy destination to create the eclectic home of your dreams. But what if you want the colorful, textural look for less? You guessed it ... that's where we come in. We searched the internet high and low for the perfect dupes for some of Urban's best-selling pieces. From multicolor mushroom lamps to large shelving units, here are the most spot-on Urban Outfitters lookalikes.

(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)‌​

Original: Urban Outfitters Sienna Velvet Bench, $649

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Lookalike: Mercer41 Andee Upholstered Bench, $259.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

You can't convince us that this isn't the exact same bench for a fraction of the price. In addition to this rich emerald green, you can also buy it in black, cream, and light pink.

Original: Urban Outfitters Ansel Glass Table Lamp, $99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Lookalike: COOSA Mushroom Bedside Table Lamp, $31.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Mushroom lamps have a strong hold on the design world, and this Amazon dupe is a dead ringer for Urban's popular marbled model.

Original: Urban Outfitters Ivy Storage Sideboard, $1,799

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Lookalike: Bay Isle Home Acelynn Sideboard, $399.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Keep it neutral with this boho-meets-midcentury-modern living room essential.

Original: Urban Outfitters Dover Faux Sheepskin Swivel Chair, $899

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Lookalike: Orren Ellis Bouclé Upholstered Swivel Armchair, $499.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

You know how we feel about plush white accent chairs, and we actually prefer this bouclé version over Urban's faux sheepskin swivel.

Original: Urban Outfitters Sienna Bouclé Stool, $479

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Lookalike: Crate and Barrel Martini Small Upholstered Ottoman by Leanne Ford, $299

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Add a matching stool with this absolute piece of eye candy from Crate and Barrel.

Original: Urban Outfitters Zion Acrylic Coffee Table, $399

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Lookalike: Smartik Modern Tempered Glass Coffee Table (Medium), $189

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Swap out Urban's acrylic table for a tempered glass version that's not only sturdier but also half the price.

Original: Urban Outfitters Tabitha Arc Floor Mirror, $449

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Lookalike: NeuType Arched Black Full Length Floor Mirror, $155

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Check yourself out in this arched mirror that will instantly open up any space. Plus, you can score it in a wide variety of sizes.

Original: Urban Outfitters Vivian Metal Bookshelf, $329

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Lookalike: Sauder International Lux Bookcase, $184.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Bring a bit of Hollywood glam to your space with this metal open shelving unit. Use it as a bookshelf, for extra storage, or as a place to display all your favorite trinkets and souvenirs.

Original: Urban Outfitters Flower Power Bath Mat, $49

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Lookalike: Pillowfort Flower Bath Rug, $16

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Get the trend for a third of the price.

Original: Urban Outfitters Marte Nightstand, $249

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Lookalike: LAZZO Midcentury Modern Rattan Nightstands (set of 2), $129.98

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

Get a set of two for half the price of one from Urban. Now that's a steal.

