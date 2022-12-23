Achieve Boho on a Budget With the Best Urban Outfitters Home Dupes

​​For funky, boho, unexpected designs, there's no better place to shop than Urban Outfitters. With a mix of current trends and timeless pieces, it's an easy destination to create the eclectic home of your dreams. But what if you want the colorful, textural look for less? You guessed it ... that's where we come in. We searched the internet high and low for the perfect dupes for some of Urban's best-selling pieces. From multicolor mushroom lamps to large shelving units, here are the most spot-on Urban Outfitters lookalikes.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)‌​

You can't convince us that this isn't the exact same bench for a fraction of the price. In addition to this rich emerald green, you can also buy it in black, cream, and light pink.

Advertisement

Mushroom lamps have a strong hold on the design world, and this Amazon dupe is a dead ringer for Urban's popular marbled model.

Advertisement

Keep it neutral with this boho-meets-midcentury-modern living room essential.

Advertisement

You know how we feel about plush white accent chairs, and we actually prefer this bouclé version over Urban's faux sheepskin swivel.

Advertisement

Add a matching stool with this absolute piece of eye candy from Crate and Barrel.

Advertisement

Swap out Urban's acrylic table for a tempered glass version that's not only sturdier but also half the price.

Advertisement

Check yourself out in this arched mirror that will instantly open up any space. Plus, you can score it in a wide variety of sizes.

Advertisement

Bring a bit of Hollywood glam to your space with this metal open shelving unit. Use it as a bookshelf, for extra storage, or as a place to display all your favorite trinkets and souvenirs.

Advertisement

Get the trend for a third of the price.

Advertisement

Get a set of two for half the price of one from Urban. Now that's a steal.