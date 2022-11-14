Drew Barrymore Just Revealed Her Top Gift Picks Under $100

Drew Barrymore has become the queen of the home space with her own holiday collection , sustainable brand endorsements , and a line of kitchen appliances , just to name a few iconic projects. The star even has her own publication, ‌DREW Magazine‌ , as a feel-good source for lifestyle content by Barrymore.

In the most recent issue, she highlights over 100 hand-picked gifts for everyone you know this holiday season. The list offers fun, quirky, and valuable items that will surely be put to good use all year round. While the roundup features a ton of beauty products, Barrymore definitely didn't skimp on home items. Below are a few of the best pieces from the lineup (all under $100), but if you want to see the full assortment, you'll have to browse the latest issue of ‌DREW Magazine‌.