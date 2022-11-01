Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz Just Released Their Holiday Collections Together

When you and your bestie both have major brands, why not launch a Merlot-themed holiday collection at the same time? That's exactly what celebrity BFFs Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz have just done with their respective brands Beautiful by Drew and Avaline.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Barrymore has released a kitchenware capsule collection consisting of items in a chic Merlot color, while Diaz's wine label has launched a gift set featuring six wines from around the world, which includes a Merlot, of course.

Advertisement

While Barrymore's launch focuses on the rich tones of a full-bodied red wine, Diaz takes the Merlot theme to heart. Avaline's newly launched holiday collection features six wines: two white and four red. This curated collection of wine makes the perfect gift for the oenophile in your life, or as a treat for yourself, especially if you plan on hosting over the holiday season. The whites in the set include a Viognier and a Sauvignon Blanc, while the reds include a Syrah, Bobal, Penedés Tinto, and Merlot.

Whether you're shopping for wine or kitchen items, both brands' limited edition collections are sure to put you in the holiday spirit. You can shop Beautiful by Drew at your local Walmart and online, and Avaline's Holiday Collection is available on its website now.