The 2022 Bonne Maman Advent Calendar Is Here — and Will Probably Sell Out Soon

It's baaacckkk. After selling out for the past five years, the Bonne Maman Advent Calendar has arrived. Last year, the calendar featured a cozy Christmas living room and a window that displayed Santa flying over a quaint little village. But for 2022, the advent calendar has been updated to showcase a holiday carousel complete with reindeer, wreaths, stockings, and of course, jars of yummy Bonne Maman jam.
For $39.99, you will also be able to get the Bonne Maman 2022 Limited-Edition Advent Calendar on Amazon. It comes with 24 mini Bonne Maman jams, a sample of Bonne Maman Herbal Tea, and one jar of honey. Plus, the brand has also concocted the following new flavors especially for 2022:
- Chestnut Orange Cinnamon
- Mango Raspberry
- Mirabelle Plum and Spices
- Orange Yuzu Grapefruit
- Strawberry Star Anise
Soon, you can also purchase the advent calendar through Bonne Maman's e-shop. The company has even partnered with the MOMA Design Shop where a select quantity will be sold.
Now if you want this advent calendar before it sells out, run, don't walk!