The 2022 Bonne Maman Advent Calendar Is Here — and Will Probably Sell Out Soon

By Anna Gragert July 28, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

It's baaacckkk. After selling out for the past five years, the Bonne Maman Advent Calendar has arrived. Last year, the calendar featured a cozy Christmas living room and a window that displayed Santa flying over a quaint little village. But for 2022, the advent calendar has been updated to showcase a holiday carousel complete with reindeer, wreaths, stockings, and of course, jars of yummy Bonne Maman jam.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

For $39.99, you will also be able to get the Bonne Maman 2022 Limited-Edition Advent Calendar on Amazon. It comes with 24 mini Bonne Maman jams, a sample of Bonne Maman Herbal Tea, and one jar of honey. Plus, the brand has also concocted the following new flavors especially for 2022:

  • Chestnut Orange Cinnamon
  • Mango Raspberry
  • Mirabelle Plum and Spices
  • Orange Yuzu Grapefruit
  • Strawberry Star Anise

Advertisement

See More Photos

Soon, you can also purchase the advent calendar through Bonne Maman's e-shop. The company has even partnered with the MOMA Design Shop where a select quantity will be sold.

Now if you want this advent calendar before it sells out, run, don't walk!

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy