HAY's New Collection Features 2 Major Kitchen Design Trends

In collaboration with Egyptian, New York City-based chef and artist Laila Gohar, HAY's new Sobremesa Collection is all about bringing joy to the kitchen. Sobremesa, after all, is the Spanish tradition of unwinding and connecting with loved ones after a meal.

"All of the items together create an extension of my own world," Gohar says in a press release. "I approach them as a little fantasy or dream. I don't necessarily prescribe to the idea that you need to lay out the tablecloth and put the vase right in the middle. It's more exciting to use bits and pieces, and incorporate them into your own world — so I see these styles as adaptable and unique."

Two standout trends from the collection are the use of delicate embroidery on table linens, à la Sarah Espeute, and pops of color on the tableware itself. We're especially in love with the hand-painted primary colors along the rims of the Sobremesa Plates, which also echoes the enamelware trend in the kitchen and dining space.

The entire Sobremesa Collection is currently available on the HAY website, but you can shop our picks below.

