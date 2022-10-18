Omsom’s New Shaker Set Is Redefining MSG for the Better

If you thought salt and pepper were the only kitchen staples you need, think again. The "loud and proud" Asian food brand Omsom is bringing monosodium glutamate (MSG) to the table with its limited-edition 'IYKYK' Shaker Set.

The latest launch was inspired by Omsom's interactive Instagram series, If You Know, You Know, which asks followers if they're familiar with Asian dishes and trends. It includes salt sourced from South Korea, pepper sourced from Vietnam, and MSG produced by Ajinomoto, a Japanese food brand.

"Omsom's 'IYKYK' Set is all about showing that MSG should be as ubiquitous as salt and pepper," Vanessa Pham, co-founder and CEO of Omsom, said in a statement. "For way too long, Asian ingredients have been thought of as cheap, unhealthy, and 'dirty.' Omsom is reclaiming ingredients like MSG to showcase the sheer multitudes in our cuisines and communities."

In Omsom fashion, the shakers are designed to stand out with vibrant hues and maximalist patterns created in partnership with housewares brand Areaware. With one look at the set, we won't be surprised if this limited-edition launch sells out, so get yours while you can. And with the holidays quickly approaching and the gift-ready design, it'd be the perfect present for the foodies in your life.

