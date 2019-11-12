33 Gifts Your Food-Loving Friend Will Be Obsessed With

Whether you're gifting a budding chef or someone who already knows their way around the kitchen, there are plenty of well-designed tools and smart gadgets out there, from beautifully crafted pots and pans and stunning kettles to devices that help you get dinner on the table quicker — ahem, air fryers and pizza ovens — that can enhance their skills and inspire them to get creative when cooking (or eating).

If you're shopping for someone who just loves accessories and knick-knacks, we found genius stocking stuffers, aprons and linens, meal prep lifesavers, and cookbooks for all that are guaranteed to provide a little kitchen pick-me-up.

Below, the best gifts for the food-obsessed.

The latest and greatest coffee machine from Nespresso has been flying off the shelves in every single color (read our first-person review of the genius gadget here). There are only a few shades left in stock, so don't wait.

If they love smoothies, pureed fruits and veggies, or infused water, this system from Beast is a one-stop shop for all your blending needs. It has a pulsing option to help prep your ingredients and a perfectly programmed minute-long blending cycle to help finish the job.

If the Instant Pot was the "it" accessory of years past, the air fryer has officially dethroned it. And you can't go wrong with this top-rated air fryer, which has over 60,000 four-plus stars on Amazon.

Caraway was already a fan-favorite for all cookware needs and now it's finally gone into baking. Great as a holiday, wedding, or housewarming gift, this 11-piece set has everything you need to stock your kitchen ahead of the holidays. While many of the hues have shipping dates in December, both Slate and Gray are available sooner so don't wait to order this for your favorite baking enthusiast.

A paring knife in the kitchen is a must — they'll wonder how they lived without one. These come in a variety of lovely colors.

Help them channel their creative side with this wood-fired pizza oven.

Our Place's biggest launch since the Always Pan, the Perfect Pot is everything you love about the original 8-in-1 piece of cookware, but reimagined. It comes in five colors and takes the place of a traditional stockpot, dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, strainer, braiser, and spoon rest.

If tea is more of a lifestyle for them, get them this top-rated, but still super sleek, electric kettle that can stay warm so a cuppa is always at the ready.

Starting as a wedge (for easy storage), this cheese board transforms into a tiered server, perfect for curating your next appetizer spread. Bonus: It includes cheese knives, which can be stowed in a discreet drawer inside the board.

Kitchen Accessories

This new apron from MINNA is handcrafted by pedal loom weavers in San Antonio Palopó, Guatemala, and comes in three fun patterns. It's a perfect find, whether they're wearing it or just hanging it up on display in your kitchen.

Your food-prepping friend will love these freezer trays, which can each hold one cup servings of rice, soups, broths, leftovers, smoothies, and so much more. Plus, it comes with a snap-on lid for easy stacking while protecting against freezer odors.

A bread nightlight ... does this even need further explanation?

For the grillmaster in your life — treat them to something that's up to par with their cooking.

A fun tea towel that transcends seasons.

Sleek salt and pepper shakers never go out of style.

This season is all about getting back into the maximalist spirit. Help them jazz up their dinner parties or everyday meals with these terrazzo placemats.

This best-selling cutting board has been flying off the shelves, especially the multicolored confetti option. In fact, we spoke to Gabriel Cohen, a rep for the brand, and he told us "we bought what we hoped would be four months worth of the multi/confetti cutting boards — and sold out in 24 hours!" Seems like you should jump on it when you see it in stock.

Spices and Snacks

Updated for this year, this holiday set features all eight of Brightland's best-selling oils and vinegar — perfect for anyone who appreciates the finer things.

Remember that kettle from above? Well, we think found the perfect accompaniment.

Co-founded by two Vietnamese-American sisters, Vanessa and Kim Pham, Omsom features ready-to-use sauce packets that (ahem) pack a powerful flavor punch to any dish they are added to. This limited-edition collab between Omsom and Instant Pot is the perfect gift for anyone who can't stop using the pressure cooker.

For any kids or adults who would love a whimsical culinary adventure, this rainbow bagel-making kit is a no-brainer.

These chocolate bar flavors are nearly drool-inducing — apple pie á la mode, pumpkin spice, peanut butter pretzel? BRB, we need to place an order real quick.

The latest launch from the buzzy hot sauce brand does not disappoint.

This new salt canister (plus salt) from the uber-popular olive oil brand sold out within an hour of launching. The next batch will ship in mid-November — preorder now to be first in line.

Cookbooks for All

Gift your BFF the magic of this famous bakery thanks to this new cookbook. Featuring a collection of 100 recipes, including Banana-Lavender Cornmeal Waffles with Vanilla Mascarpone, Cumin Chickpea Salad, and the Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies made famous by none other than Oprah.

This comprehensive guide to vibrant Middle Eastern ingredients, from James Beard award-winning Sahadi's market in Brooklyn, New York, includes more than 120 recipes that are poised to wow.

Because we could all use a little more cheese education in our lives, this delightful book features 50 different kinds of cheese from around the world, along with interesting tidbits, tips for enjoying them, and ways to create unique cheese plates for any palate.

If the holiday season starts as soon as Labor Day ends for this pal, get them a festive cookbook filled to the brim with cheer-inducing sweets and treats.

From best-selling author Hetty McKinnon, this cookbook is filled with traditional dishes prepared in non-traditional ways. It's a sumptuous collection of creative vegetarian recipes featuring pan-Asian dishes that anyone can prepare using supermarket ingredients.

A baking cookbook from the winner of none other than ​The Great American Baking Show?​ Count us in.

The tagline of this cookbook — "​You don't need to be a vegetarian to eat like one" —​ rings more than true when you take a look at the mouth-watering recipes from ​New York Times​ best-selling author Jenny Rosenstrach.

Fans of the famous Cae Sal already know Molly Baz's recipes are approachable and delicious, but this cookbook provides even more insight and lessons on how to be a better home cook with easy-to-follow recipes. Even cooler: Several recipes include a QR code that takes you to an instructional video showing Molly teaching a hard technique or doing a quick tutorial.

Described as "​the​ culinary bible for modern food freaks," this cookbook from comedian and actor Eric Wareheim includes brilliant recipes, fun party hacks, and plenty of laughs along the way.