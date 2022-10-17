Image Credit: Leanne Ford See More Photos Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

‌"It came out of my brain, not by any work I did. And I'm happy to be the face of it for now. But I think it's bigger than me and I think it can live a bigger life than anything that I can do to it, so I'm excited to see what happens and where it goes."‌ — ‌Leanne Ford‌

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast we have the one and only Leanne Ford. You most likely know Leanne as an interior designer, or as an HGTV star (‌Restored by the Fords‌ and ‌Home Again With the Fords‌), or as furniture designer in partnership with Crate & Barrel. But now Leanne has a new title to add to her name: print magazine creator.

Leanne recently launched a quarterly print magazine on art and home design called ‌FEEL FREE‌. If you follow Leanne, you'll agree that this name is just so fitting for who she is and what she represents. And as you'll hear in our conversation, I say that there is a high-vibe frequency to her magazine. And I really think so. I held it, I read, and I was buzzing with the desire to do something creative. Leanne has that kind of impact. And it doesn't have to be just in the world of art or home. If you bake, if you write, if you garden – this magazine is for you. It's for everyone who wants to tap into their own creative life force.

She is a shining example of honoring creativity, doing things messy if you need to, embracing failure as part of the creative process, and just being in action.

In This Episode We Also Talk About

The FEEL FREE magazine — what Leanne calls a workbook — with the hope that people write on it, rip on it, put it on their wall, and get it messy!

Creating the magazine to expose people to artists, art, and to inspire people to live freely. (Because being perfect just isn't a thing.)

The generosity of the artists who shared their artwork with Leanne to feature in the magazine (and for all of us to rip out!) — along with their tips on how to create art.

This magazine is for everyone, no matter what you want to create, whether it's curating an online shop or writing that book you've been dreaming of.

Where Leanne gets her biggest inspiration (hint: it's not design).

How the freedom to create is contagious.

How her 3 ½ year old daughter is in her prime creative time – and how inspiring it is to Leanne. (And how her launching her magazine is no surprise that it's aligning with her daughter's creativity.)

How much her spiritual life plays into her creativity, and how what she creates does not dictate her worth.

Working with interior stylist and author Hilary Robertson, who is the Style Director at FEEL FREE.

