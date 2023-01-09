Listen to the Podcast

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast we have Ophira Edut, one half of The AstroTwins.

The AstroTwins are professional astrologers and twin sisters, Ophira and Tali Edut. As authors, the official astrologers for ELLE magazine, ‌and‌ the matchmakers on Amazon Prime Video's show "Cosmic Love," their work reaches millions. They have a very approachable and fun way in which they offer information on our horoscopes.

As they say, their mission is to keep "bringing the stars down to earth," interpreting ancient wisdom with a practical twist.

Ophi and Tali recently released their latest book: The AstroTwins' 2023 Horoscope: The Complete Yearly Astrology Guide for Every Zodiac Sign. We talk about their book at the top of this episode and why they are dubbing 2023 as the year of "what if?"

Ophi explains about how it's helpful to know our chart (your sun, moon, and rising signs) — which is a map of the planets at the time of our birth. It's like a rough instruction manual to knowing ourselves.

"I like to remind people that astrology is not a belief system any more than math is or chemistry —it's a methodology and it's a tool and if you want to try it out, try it out like a system."

Ophi says that every year has opportunities and challenges, and when we know when those periods and cycles might be, we can be ready for them — for us personally and as a collective.

In this conversation we talk about how this new year is a year of restructuring, and she explains the two big astrological events that are happening in the first quarter of the year.

She shares how the Law of Attraction is making a comeback this year — where the thoughts that we have will show up quickly and will materialize in the physical universe. So, do your vision boards everyone!

We discuss the Day of the Miracles: which day in 2023 has the overall energy of hope. Probably a good day to mark your calendar if you're thinking of launching something new.

Also, on the home front, you're thinking about moving, or want to sell your home, Ophi divulges the months when ‌not‌ to do it this year. She also talks about the best months for organizing your finances and getting any home repairs done.

And we talk Feng Shui Astrology: How we can work with the element that's specific to our birth year to help support us in our homes, and how each element has its own style.

