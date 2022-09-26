Image Credit: Anna Gragert See More Photos Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

"Costco has a little secret language when it comes to their price tags. So, if you're going through their store and you see a price tag that has an asterisk next to it, that tends to mean it's about to sell out." — Anna Gragert

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast we have Anna Gragert, Senior Lifestyle Editor at Hunker.

Anna knows a thing or two about Costco. As the senior editor of lifestyle content at Hunker, she's discovered one particular topic that seems to captivate the Hunker audience: it's Costco, everyone's favorite wholesale store. If you happen to be unfamiliar with Costco, this store has food, clothing, furniture, alcohol, electronics, toiletries, gym equipment, books, bikes, plants — you name it, they have it or have had it at some point. And they have it in bulk.

After the many articles Anna has researched, written, and edited about this store (along with her team of writers), it's safe to say she is an expert on all things Costco.

In this conversation, we discuss the obsession people have with this store, how she and her team identify what's trending at Costco, and the secrets she's learned about how to spot deals and other perks. We also hear about the psychology behind ​why​ people spend so much time in Costco. It's fascinating!

In This Episode We Also Talk About

Is a Costco membership is actually worth it?

The Costco perks most people probably don't know about.

Costco's smart (and sneaky) shopping strategy that gets us to bring home more than we had planned.

How to use the Costco app and online coupons for smart shopping.

