Image Credit: Jill Wilson See More Photos

Listen to the Podcast

About the Episode

"We feel like one of the best things about a mobile game is that it can be relaxing at the end of the day, and to us, what felt more relaxing than just being able to kinda design these cool spaces, put pretty things in pretty places and make it look beautiful." — Jill Wilson

Advertisement

Video of the Day

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast we have Jill Wilson, founder and CEO of Robin Games.

If you're wondering about the connection between mobile gaming and home design and decor, Robin Games focuses on a new genre of mobile gaming called Lifestyle Gaming — beginning with their debut of PLAYHOUSE, an interior design-focused mobile game. Basically, you're stepping into a moodboard where you get to design spaces with beautiful art and decor. Lifestylist enthusiasts, this is a game for you. And if you don't think of yourself as a gamer, Jill and her women-led Robin Games team are here to challenge your perception of a gamer.

Advertisement

In this conversation, Jill discusses her passion for providing more opportunities for women in the game industry; the love of games that she's had for her entire life; and of course, we get into how to play PLAYHOUSE: think designing spaces, getting feedback, rewards, and advancing to more projects.

If you love making spaces look beautiful, and, as Robin says, putting pretty things in pretty places, listen to our chat, and then go download the app and get to designing. It's a fun escape that'll keep you inspired.

Advertisement

In This Episode We Also Talk About

The interest she's had in games her whole life.

The spark behind why she started Robin Games.

How she wanted to fill a hole in the market and make sophisticated, beautiful content with apps/games.

How lifestyle games allow us to play around and be creative.

How she connects with interior design, specifically when designing a nursery (Jill recently had her first child).

Advertisement

Learn More About Jill Wilson and Robin Games

If you want to learn more, read more, discover more about Jill Wilson and Robin Games, visit any of these places:

Advertisement

Other Episodes You Might Like

About the Podcast

​Being Home With Hunker​ ​is a new podcast where we explore the idea of "home" – not just as a place where you live, but as an expression of your identity. Each week we talk with designers, creatives, and artists about who they are, how they create meaningful spaces, and what "being home" means to them.​

​If you like what you hear, please rate and review the podcast, hit subscribe/follow, and share with a friend. When it comes to podcasts word of mouth is how most people will find the show. It really does help. Visit​ ​Hunker.com/podcast​ ​where you can find, follow, and listen to our show.​