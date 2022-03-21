Image Credit: Jen Robin Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

"It's not just about organizing someone's closet and having a beautiful pantry that functions too," says Jen Robin. "It's asking the more meaningful questions of 'What do you really want, and are you happy, and what does happiness in your home mean to you in the bigger ways?'"

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast, we featured professional organizer Jen Robin, founder of Life in Jeneral.

As you'll hear Jen share in this conversation, there is a strong emotional aspect to her business — she believes in "connection over collection" — and she likes to go deep into people's homes and by default, into their stories. She believes that people just want to be heard, and this guides her in how she can help them based on their personal needs. And, she's on a mission to help as many people as possible.

We'll also hear about Jen's two superpowers as an organizer; the two biggest reasons why people put off organizing their homes; and her expert tips on how people can maintain those super organized pantries.

In this episode we also talk about:

Her father, who passed when she was 23 years old: "The best of the best." She dedicated her book to him and says he's the "why" of Life in Jeneral.

How clients are sharing their most intimate moments, allowing her in — and she feels it's a privilege and an honor for her and her team.

How she got started in her line of work, working as an assistant to a professional athlete whom she helped move many times.

The magic of seeing transformation in people's lives through helping people create structures and systems and foundations in their homes.

Her two superpowers: One, she can look at a space and tell you how long and how many people it would take to organize it; and two, really listening to her clients and their stories.

How she loves beautiful spaces, but it must function, so her company marries the two.

Her expert tips on how people can maintain those super organized pantries.

How not having enough time and not knowing where to start are the big reasons people put off organizing their homes — and some expert ideas on how (and where) to get started.

The showstoppers in her house — the two places that her friends like to look at when they come over.

What lights her up when she's at home — and that rented spaces can still feel like home, like a sanctuary.

How she practices what she preaches — and really loves keeping her home organized with systems. It's her form of self-care every Sunday.

Learn More About Jen Robin

If you want to learn more, read more, discover more about Jen Robin, visit any of these places:

​Being Home With Hunker​ ​is a new podcast where we explore the idea of "home"​ — ​not just as a place where you live, but as an expression of your identity. Each week we talk with designers, creatives, and artists about who they are, how they create meaningful spaces, and what "being home" means to them.​

