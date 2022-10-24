Image Credit: Sioux Nesi See More Photos Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

"I also like there to be, you know, things that look as if they don't belong. I don't want everything to be too perfect or too match-y. You know, I like there to be a surprise." – Hilary Robertson

Oh, to have the eye of interiors stylist Hilary Robertson. Everything she puts together is chef's kiss.

I can't tell you how many times over the past years I've seen an image on Instagram, in a catalog, or in a magazine that I've loved — and when I've investigated it, I've come to find out that Hilary Robertson is behind it.

Hilary is an interiors expert — she's involved with creative direction, art direction, interior styling, product development (I have my eye on one of her gorgeous chain links that you can find online at Bloomist), and she is an author of five books, including ‌Monochrome Home‌ and her latest ‌Nomad at Home‌ which examines the influence of travel on home design. Her client list is vast, and includes Crate & Barrel, West Elm, Town and Country, Vogue Living, and Metropolitan Home, to name a few.

I was so delighted when Hilary said yes to being a guest on our podcast — but then my delight multiplied tenfold when the day before I was to talk with her, I found out that she's also the style director for Leanne Ford's new magazine FEEL FREE. If you want to know more about that magazine, listen to the latest interview I just did with Leanne.

It all came together so beautifully because I was able to talk with Hilary about her work with the magazine, her latest book ‌Nomad at Home‌, the impact of travel in her life, and so much more.

If you want to learn more about Hilary Robertson, visit any of these places:

Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where we explore the idea of "home" – not just as a place where you live, but as an expression of your identity. Each week we talk with designers, creatives, and artists about who they are, how they create meaningful spaces, and what "being home" means to them.

If you like what you hear, please rate and review the podcast, hit subscribe/follow, and share with a friend. When it comes to podcasts word of mouth is how most people will find the show. It really does help. Visit Hunker.com/podcast where you can find, follow, and listen to our show.