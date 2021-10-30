DIY Wreath Centerpiece Using Fresh Greenery and Candles

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).
If you want to feature a natural, earthy centerpiece for the holidays, there is something so beautiful about using fresh greenery paired with long tapered candles. This table wreath can look amazing as a focal point on a dining table, on a fireplace mantel, or on a credenza. Handmade wreaths are simple to make and such an great way to stretch your creative skills.
Use a hot glue gun or craft glue to adhere the wood candle holders to the wreath form.
Make small bundles by mixing together various pieces of greenery. Tie off the ends with a little bit of wire.
To attach the greenery bundles to the wreath from, simply glue the pieces with a bit of hot glue. You will want to cover the entire wreath form base. You can first attach the bundles, and then place single pieces to cover.
Add some leaves as a final touch.
And then place taper candles into the holders.
