Stanley Just Collabed on Drinkware With the Most Unexpected Yet Perfect Brand

By May 2, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

When two of our favorite brands — in vastly different retail categories — collaborate on a collection, it's cause for celebration. And not trying to be dramatic or anything, but this partnership may very well be our favorite of the year. We present you: the Stanley x Pendleton Collection, launching today.

Advertisement

While this brand pairing initially surprised us, it actually makes total sense. Both Stanley and Pendleton share deep Pacific Northwest roots, the former founded in 1913 and the latter in 1863. The two brands prioritize high-quality, classic products that stand the test of time, both in terms of craftsmanship and style.

Video of the Day

So what exactly does the collection feature? Stanley's most popular drinkware in some of Pendleton's most famous patterns and colorways. Here are a few bottles and mugs from this iconic collab that have us absolutely swooning:

Stanley x Pendleton Classic Bottle (1 Quart)

Stanley x Pendleton Trigger-Action Travel Mug

Stanley x Pendleton Classic Bottle (1.5 Quarts)

Stanley x Pendleton Classic Perfect-Brew Pour Over Set

A Eucalyptus 40oz Stanley Quencher Tumbler is being held by a Black woman’s hand over a wooden surface filled with plants. The tumbler is light green with a white top, and a clear reusable straw, and the arm and hand is adorned with turquoise jewelry.
I Finally Tried A Stanley Quencher Tumbler and Now I Get What All The Fuss Is About
by Kristen Garaffo
pendleton blanket
The 14 Best Home Brands You Can Shop on Amazon
by Pauline Lacsamana
gray hermès throw draped on leather chair
The Greatest Dupes for Hermès' Iconic Avalon Throw Blanket
by Lauren Alexander

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Notice