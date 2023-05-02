Stanley Just Collabed on Drinkware With the Most Unexpected Yet Perfect Brand

When two of our favorite brands — in vastly different retail categories — collaborate on a collection, it's cause for celebration. And not trying to be dramatic or anything, but this partnership may very well be our favorite of the year. We present you: the Stanley x Pendleton Collection, launching today.
While this brand pairing initially surprised us, it actually makes total sense. Both Stanley and Pendleton share deep Pacific Northwest roots, the former founded in 1913 and the latter in 1863. The two brands prioritize high-quality, classic products that stand the test of time, both in terms of craftsmanship and style.
So what exactly does the collection feature? Stanley's most popular drinkware in some of Pendleton's most famous patterns and colorways. Here are a few bottles and mugs from this iconic collab that have us absolutely swooning: