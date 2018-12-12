The 14 Best Home Brands You Can Shop on Amazon

From small home decor to bigger investment pieces, Amazon is your one-stop shop for that home upgrade you've been waiting for. But with millions of items on the site, it can be easy to overlook one of our favorite things about Amazon: the endless amount of cool home decor brands to shop from. Whether you want new cookware or midcentury modern furniture, scroll through for the best home brands on Amazon.

Pendleton, the esteemed maker of distinctly American textiles, has plenty of its classic, high-quality blankets that you can drape over your sofa in the living room or cuddle up with in bed.

Rivet is an Amazon line that's perfect for anyone who has a soft spot for midcentury modern interior design. The storefront is stocked with all sorts of home furnishings, from desks for your home office to chair sets for your dining room.

Areaware, one of our favorite Brooklyn-based design studios, has many of its most popular trinkets on the site, including unique puzzles and coasters.

This utilitarian home brand focused on storage solutions is perfect for minimalist homes.

No kitchen is complete without this French cookware line. And if there's anything better than the iconic cast iron cookware, it's that you can get your order in a matter of days thanks to Amazon Prime.

Looking for a dupe for something high end and luxe you saw in a fancy decor mag? Chances are that Safavieh has something within an affordable range. This brand has a range of home decor items, including area rugs, lamps, coffee tables, and so much more.

Need new seating, garden accessories, or dinnerware? Bloomingville has all of those areas covered and more. You'll find all sorts of home goods, including ceramic planters, classy brass accents, and an assortment of sugary-sweet decor that's best in a nursery.

Here's a line of furniture from design duo Robert and Cortney Novogratz that offers a little bit of everything whether you're decorating indoors or outdoors.

You could make the trek to Barneys or Nordstrom to get one of these fancy French candles ... or you could just order one from the comfort of your own home.

Need basic homeware shipped to you ASAP? Good news: There's plenty of Muji on Amazon.

This affordable line offers storage items and decor that are a step above basic.

Yes, you can score this retailer's unique and modern designs on Amazon. You can find everything from stylish candles to ceramics.

Leave it to Amazon to create a brand for all of your home needs. Amazon Basics has everything from storage and organization essentials to bedding for your next home refresh.

Need dreamy bedding? Brooklinen's cozy duvet covers, comforters, and bedding accessories are all available on Amazon.