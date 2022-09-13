I Finally Tried A Stanley Quencher Tumbler and Now I Get What All The Fuss Is About

I'd say I'm someone who is easily influenced by the lure of popular products being touted on social media, but one product I honestly didn't understand was the Stanley 40-ounce Quencher Tumbler. I've owned my fair share of water bottles throughout the years, and all of them have kept my drinks relatively cold, were easy to drink out of, and were aesthetically pleasing. Why does this one specific water bottle continue to sell out minutes after launching? What makes it so great?

Well, Stanley recently reached out and sent me its latest model that launches today, the Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler, and now… I fully understand the hype. This water bottle is huge without being cumbersome, the colors are stylish, it fits in my car cup holder, and it keeps my water cold for hours. In short, I'm in love! Not sure what the hype is about? Read on for all my thoughts on the water bottle that has taken social media by storm.

​​(While I did receive the tumbler as a gift from the brand, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by Stanley, in any way.)​​

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Details

After gaining a huge following on TikTok (we're talking 21.4 million views just on the hashtag #stanleytumbler alone!), the Stanley Quencher, which is a 40-ounce water bottle made of 90% recycled stainless steel and is clearly loved by thousands, continues to sell out launch after launch. According to the brand's press release, the Quencher has seen a 275% increase in sales year over year, and current U.S. sales are up a whopping 751% year to date.

Luckily, as of today, the Stanley Quencher is back in stock online beginning today, and comes in nine new colors. It also features a new three-position FlowState lid, new comfort grips on the handle, and an even slimmer base than previous models to fit in more car cup holders. I've been lucky enough to have my hands on this Quencher for the past two weeks and having it by my side while I work from home, run errands, and hit the gym has been this millennial's dream.

What makes the Stanley Quencher so great?

First of all, the Quencher is huge. I've never had a water bottle this large before and I can definitely say that it has made drinking more water throughout the day much easier. I don't need to refill it as much as my previous 32-ounce water bottle, which has led to me simply drinking more water. And even though this tumbler is exceptionally large, it doesn't feel unmanageable. The beautiful color helps in feeling like I'm carrying a cute accessory instead of a regular old water bottle (I opted for the Eucalyptus color and it's gorgeous). Plus, the fact that this fits in my car cup holder can't be understated. I actually don't think ​any​ of my previous water bottles fit in my car cup holder, much less one of this size. Game changer!

The handle is also iconic — it's such a big part of the overall aesthetic of the water bottle, but now I understand it's not just form, it's also function. If I fill this Stanley to the brim and include ice, it's heavy, so the handle makes it so much easier to grab and go, and I can see how it would be a bit awkward without one. Since this is my first Stanley Quencher, I can't compare the new handle to the old one, but this model has soft grips on either side, which feel great as I carry it around. And while I love drinking out of the straw, the lid also has a rotating cover, which offers a full-cover top and a small drink opening too. Last but not least, I love that my water stays cold for hours, thanks to Stanley's vacuum insulation.

Are there any cons to the Stanley Quencher?

To be honest, the only con I can think of is also a pro — the size. If you're not used to carrying around a 40-ounce water bottle, it is a bit of a change. I fill mine up before I go to bed and keep it on my nightstand, and, because it's simply much heavier than my previous water bottles (especially with ice added), I've been caught off guard a few times. Picking it up in a half-awake state at 2 a.m. made it feel like I was lugging up a 10-pound dumbbell or something, which is of course an exaggeration, but now I know to just fill it up halfway before bed. I got used to the size pretty quickly, but if you're in the market for a more discreet water bottle, or if you like tucking yours away in a purse, I'd go for a smaller tumbler. Luckily, Stanley offers the Quenchers in 14-ounce, 20-ounce, and 30-ounce options, too!

Is the Stanley Quencher worth it?

If you're someone who has hydration goals and likes to stay up-to-date on the latest trends, the Stanley Quencher is the perfect water bottle for you. I totally understand the hype now, as well as the $40 price tag — the size and the car cup holder compatibility is worth the price alone if you ask me, and is comparable to other brands like Hydro Flask, Yeti and S'Well. Just remember to act fast if you're ready to buy — this new collection is sure to sell out quickly!

