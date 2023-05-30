Stanley Just Launched Retro Drinkware Inspired By Its Decades-Old Designs

Stanley tumblers are unquestionably of-the-moment, but the brand is reminding us of its 110-year legacy with the relaunch of some of its most iconic throwback looks. Pulling inspiration from William Stanley Jr.'s 1920s, '40s, and '60s designs, the new Milestones Collection includes thermal bottles, beer pints, flasks, and camp mugs in four retro colorways and anniversary logos. You just have to see these designs to understand how perfect they are. Transport in time with our favorite Stanley collection of all time.