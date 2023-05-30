Stanley Just Launched Retro Drinkware Inspired By Its Decades-Old Designs

Stanley tumblers are unquestionably of-the-moment, but the brand is reminding us of its 110-year legacy with the relaunch of some of its most iconic throwback looks. Pulling inspiration from William Stanley Jr.'s 1920s, '40s, and '60s designs, the new Milestones Collection includes thermal bottles, beer pints, flasks, and camp mugs in four retro colorways and anniversary logos. You just have to see these designs to understand how perfect they are. Transport in time with our favorite Stanley collection of all time.
This lidded mug comes in both this 1940 Topaz Gloss and the 1960 Hammertone Silver.
Transport back to the Roaring '20s with this matte black finish and retro anniversary logo.
This large 1.1-quart thermos comes in three styles: the pictured 1940 Garnet Gloss, 1920 Black Patina, and 1960 Hammertone Silver.
These stacking beer pints are also offered in the three above colorways.
Sip in style with this glossy topaz statement piece.