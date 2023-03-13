The Impossible-to-Find Stanley Tumbler Is Back in Stock and Available in New Spring Colors

The Stanley 40-Ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler really needs no introduction, but for those who may not know, it has completely taken over the Internet. The demand has been so high, in fact, that various Amazon sellers have been listing the to-go cup for well over $100 ... until now.
Stanley has not only restocked its supply of classic colors on the brand's site and on Amazon, but it has also launched two brand-new and absolutely stunning spring colors: Jade and Citron.
The tumbler retails for $45 and will undoubtedly sell out once again, so be sure to get it while you can!