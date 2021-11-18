The 26 Best Gifts for Kids of All Ages

Make the holidays a little extra special for the kids in your life with gifts they'll actually want this year. Between Amazon's Toys We Love list and The Toy Insider's hottest toy picks, we've curated the best of the best gift ideas for kids that'll make this holiday shopping season a total breeze. Whether you're shopping for your own kids or your favorite niece or nephew, here are 26 of the best gifts for kids in 2021.

Marvel and Hot Wheels joined forces to create a Spider-Man car launcher, exclusively available on Amazon.

Kids can have fun and play with their food with this construction plate and utensils set.

Help your child express their mood in the most adorable way possible with this reversible octopus plushie that's even made its way to viral TikTok status.

Pasta crafts for kids are a total classic, especially for the holidays. With this kit, your kids can put together pasta wreaths and Christmas ornaments that you can cherish for years to come.

Your child can transform into one of their favorite Marvel superheroes with this Captain America shield.

Get creative with this 148-piece tie dye kit, complete with two headbands and a tote bag that your child can make their own.

The Tamagotchi Pix might be a toy that both kids and adults who can't get enough of the '90s and early 2000s will love.

Save the Apple Watch for your kid's teen or adult years and opt for a child-friendly smartwatch instead. This pick has games, a pedometer, and more to keep your child active and entertained.

Bring the magic of mini golf home with this glow in the dark mini golf course set.

This rocker from West Elm doubles as a lounge chair for kids to use when reading a book or watching their favorite TV show.

Make bath time extra fun with these colorful erupting volcano pucks designed by Mary Westerhaus.

Imagine this sweet penguin chair posted up in your kid's playroom. It can also be personalized with a name.

For little Star Wars fans, this animatronic Grogu is sure to be the present of the season.

Ditch average sleeping bags for one with a unique design, like this jungle-themed option from Crate and Kids.

Turn breakfast (or any meal) into a major sports event with a basketball, hockey, baseball, or soccer themed mug.

Let your child's imagination run wild with this elephant nursery rocker. It can also be customized to include a name.

Save big on bounce house rentals and gift your child the Little Tikes Jump 'n Slide Bouncer, which you can break out for birthday parties or play dates any time of the year.

Celebrate and commemorate your child's first Christmas with this hand print ornament kit.

Transform your child's bedroom into a prehistoric haven with this dinosaur duvet and pillowcase designed by Peggy van Neer and Erik van Loo.

Train like a Pokemon master with this 25th anniversary trainer box, which includes card booster packs, dice, and more.

Kids can tap into their creative sides with this 1,000-piece craft kit.

Can't get enough of comic books? This kit helps kids (or adults who are kids at heart) turn their comic creations into bound books.

For stars in the making, this karaoke machine comes with two microphones, stage lights, and pedals for musical effects for a full-on concert at home.

Tiny animal lovers can make their plush animal toys better with this vet play set.

Looking for family-friendly games you can buy online? Here's one that kids and adults of all ages can enjoy.

Kids can get fast and furious (at a speed of approximately 2 miles per hour) with this folding flex kart.