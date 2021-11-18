The 26 Best Gifts for Kids of All Ages

By Pauline Lacsamana November 18, 2021
Make the holidays a little extra special for the kids in your life with gifts they'll actually want this year. Between Amazon's Toys We Love list and The Toy Insider's hottest toy picks, we've curated the best of the best gift ideas for kids that'll make this holiday shopping season a total breeze. Whether you're shopping for your own kids or your favorite niece or nephew, here are 26 of the best gifts for kids in 2021.

1. Marvel Hot Wheels Spider-Man Web-Car Launcher, $20.99

Marvel and Hot Wheels joined forces to create a Spider-Man car launcher, exclusively available on Amazon.

2. Uncommon Goods Construction Plate and Utensils, $20+

Kids can have fun and play with their food with this construction plate and utensils set.

3. TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie, $15

Help your child express their mood in the most adorable way possible with this reversible octopus plushie that's even made its way to viral TikTok status.

4. Sfoglini Kids Pasta Craft Kit, $19.99

Pasta crafts for kids are a total classic, especially for the holidays. With this kit, your kids can put together pasta wreaths and Christmas ornaments that you can cherish for years to come.

5. Marvel Avengers Mech Strike Captain America Shield, $20.99

Your child can transform into one of their favorite Marvel superheroes with this Captain America shield.

6. FAO Schwarz Tie Dye Ultimate Set, $49.99

Get creative with this 148-piece tie dye kit, complete with two headbands and a tote bag that your child can make their own.

7. Tamagotchi Pix Electronic Pet, $59.97

The Tamagotchi Pix might be a toy that both kids and adults who can't get enough of the '90s and early 2000s will love.

8. Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Purple Smartwatch, $65

Save the Apple Watch for your kid's teen or adult years and opt for a child-friendly smartwatch instead. This pick has games, a pedometer, and more to keep your child active and entertained.

9. Hammacher Schlemmer The Glow In The Dark Mini Golf Course, $159.95

Bring the magic of mini golf home with this glow in the dark mini golf course set.

10. West Elm Lily & River Little Rocker, $308.95

This rocker from West Elm doubles as a lounge chair for kids to use when reading a book or watching their favorite TV show.

11. Uncommon Goods Erupting Dinosaur Bath Volcano, $12+

Make bath time extra fun with these colorful erupting volcano pucks designed by Mary Westerhaus.

12. Crate and Kids Small Penguin Nod Chair, $139+

Imagine this sweet penguin chair posted up in your kid's playroom. It can also be personalized with a name.

13. Star Wars Galactic Snackin' Grogu Toy, $79

For little Star Wars fans, this animatronic Grogu is sure to be the present of the season.

14. Crate and Kids Marrakech Kid Sleeping Bag, $119

Ditch average sleeping bags for one with a unique design, like this jungle-themed option from Crate and Kids.

15. Uncommon Goods Playful Sports Mug, $25

Turn breakfast (or any meal) into a major sports event with a basketball, hockey, baseball, or soccer themed mug.

16. Pottery Barn Kids Elephant Critter Nursery Rocker, $169

Let your child's imagination run wild with this elephant nursery rocker. It can also be customized to include a name.

17. Little Tikes Jump 'n Slide Bouncer, $232.02

Save big on bounce house rentals and gift your child the Little Tikes Jump 'n Slide Bouncer, which you can break out for birthday parties or play dates any time of the year.

18. Pottery Barn Kids Baby's First Christmas Hand Print Ornament Kit, $19.50

Celebrate and commemorate your child's first Christmas with this hand print ornament kit.

19. Uncommon Goods Dinosaur Duvet and Pillowcase Set, $119

Transform your child's bedroom into a prehistoric haven with this dinosaur duvet and pillowcase designed by Peggy van Neer and Erik van Loo.

20. Pokemon 25th Anniversary Celebrations Elite Trainer Box, $84.98

Train like a Pokemon master with this 25th anniversary trainer box, which includes card booster packs, dice, and more.

21. Kids Made Modern Arts and Crafts Library Kit, $39.99

Kids can tap into their creative sides with this 1,000-piece craft kit.

22. Uncommon Goods Create Your Own Comic Book Kit, $30

Can't get enough of comic books? This kit helps kids (or adults who are kids at heart) turn their comic creations into bound books.

23. Little Pretender Kids Karaoke Machine, $49.99

For stars in the making, this karaoke machine comes with two microphones, stage lights, and pedals for musical effects for a full-on concert at home.

24. Melissa and Doug 24-Piece Pet Vet Play Set, $32.99

Tiny animal lovers can make their plush animal toys better with this vet play set.

25. Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition, $24.97

Looking for family-friendly games you can buy online? Here's one that kids and adults of all ages can enjoy.

26. Rollplay Ride-On 6V Folding Flex Kart, $119.99

Kids can get fast and furious (at a speed of approximately 2 miles per hour) with this folding flex kart.

