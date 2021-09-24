These Are Going to Be the Biggest Toys This Holiday Season

By Erin Lassner September 24, 2021
Image Credit: lithiumcloud/iStock/GettyImages

Leave it to The Toy Insider to scope out kids' gifts so good that we literally want to buy them for ourselves. The toy industry's most influential organization has just released its 2021 Holiday Gift Guide, where you can conveniently find the hottest expert-tested gifts at every price point, for each age group, and for every type of child. Keep scrolling to check out a few of the standouts.

1. 3Doodler Start+ 3D Printing Pen Set, $49.99

2. Tamagotchi Pix, $39.46

3. WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder, $39.99

4. Nintendo Switch Game Builder Garage, $29.88

5. VTech KidiZoom PrintCam Digital Camera and Printer, $69

6. Make it Real Color Fusion Nail Polish Maker, $24.99

7. Hand2mid Coding Charms, $17.48

8. Blingle Bands Gem Friendship Bracelets Deluxe Studio, $19.99

9. Chuckle & Roar Pop It! XL, $19.99

10. Colorforms 70th Anniversary Set, $24.99

11. Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Elite Trainer Box, $89

12. LeapFrog Choppin Fun Learning Pot, $19.97

13. Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch, $65

