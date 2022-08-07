This Kardiel Sectional Sofa Is Perfect for My Oddly Shaped Apartment

A little less than a year ago, I moved out of my Los Angeles condo, where I had lived for eight years, to an apartment in Salt Lake City. I had accumulated a lot of furniture, mostly a hodge-podge of pieces from college apartments or items I inherited from previous roommates, so it's safe to say that I was ready for a change. I gave away most of my furniture, including my sofa, excited for a blank slate where I could choose pieces with thought and intention. However, I quickly realized that finding the right size and style sofa is a daunting task. Diving headfirst into the world of couch shopping felt like standing in the grocery store aisle, trying to decide which peanut butter to get — I was overwhelmed by the sheer volume of brands, styles, and options.

To make matters worse, my new apartment isn't exactly a traditional shape or floor plan (more on that later). Thus, I began my search with this list of requirements:

I wanted a modern or midcentury style sofa with wooden legs and an open bottom. (I have a cat who likes to bat things under there.) I wanted a max length of 90 inches, as anything larger would overpower the space and make it difficult to navigate. But it also couldn't be too small! I wanted a chaise lounge on the right side since I was moving in with my partner and we wanted space for both of us to fit without feeling like we were crowding each other. Last but not least, it had to be comfortable.

As I began shopping, I found it difficult to check all of my boxes. Couches with a chaise lounge were often too large for my floor plan. Some options were the correct size, but had a fully enclosed bottom or were the wrong design style. When I did find something that satisfied my requirements, it was way out of my budget. I was about ready to give up and settle for a loveseat.

Enter online furniture retailer Kardiel. Started by four family members who share a passion for modernism and design, Kardiel's original pieces are inspired by the '50s, '60s, and '70s, as well as a mix of contemporary, Scandinavian, and midcentury modern influences. Not only was I drawn to the brand's overall aesthetic, but I also appreciated the small batch production and dedication to creating hand-built and on-budget pieces with high-quality materials and textiles. So, when Kardiel offered to let me test out a sofa, it felt like the perfect fit. I chose the Dominique 89" Fabric Sofa Sectional Right in the color Iron.

​​(While I did receive this Kardiel sofa in exchange for an honest review, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by Kardiel​​​​​​​, in any way.)​

What are the specs of the Dominique Sofa Sectional?

As someone who loves clean lines, natural materials, and a neutral color palette, I was immediately drawn to the midcentury modern look of the Dominique Series collection, built for "space-conscious rooms" with flexible seating in mind. Even before reviewing the specifics of the sofa, I knew from the product name that it satisfied both my requirements for length (under 90 inches) and chaise lounge location (had to be on the right side). Due to my apartment's odd floor plan, I had very limited options for couch placement, making these two requirements non-negotiable.

Apartment floorplan Image Credit: Lacey Won / Hunker See More Photos

The Dominique's 78.7-inch chaise lounge depth and 21-inch sofa seat depth (with the back cushion) create ample space for two people, either laying down on the right-side chaise or sitting on the left side. The seat platform is a mix of foam and metal coil suspension, which the brand rates as a "medium soft" seating comfort level with "consistent support" and "sink-in relaxation."

What are the customization options?

The sectional sofa comes in four different colors and two fabric options, including Iron (medium gray), Breeze (light blue), Monarch Velvet (a rust-like orange-red), and Merigold Velvet (a muted yellow). I chose Iron, which comes in the "Expose" fabric, one of the brand's heavier textiles that is stain resistant and features a "visually satisfying and tactile surface."

What was the delivery and assembly process like?

The sofa was conveniently delivered in two boxes, one for the chaise lounge and one for the left side seat. Both were reasonably sized and fairly easy to maneuver down my very long entryway/hallway and into my living room. Upon opening both boxes, it was obvious that something had gone awry. While the chaise lounge piece was the correct Iron color, the left side seat was a light blue color, presumably what the website lists as Breeze.

Nonetheless, my partner and I were desperate for a couch to sit on. We had spent two months using wobbly patio furniture as a substitute while I embarked on my search, but I still wanted to get an idea of how the piece fit in our space. We then assembled the couch by attaching the wooden legs and connecting the two pieces together using a screwdriver. The entire process took less than 15 minutes and the sofa looked like it was made to fit my angular living space.

Mismatched couch Image Credit: Lacey Won / Hunker See More Photos

While I was actually loving this two-toned couch moment (new trend alert?!), I still contacted customer support to let them know they had sent me the wrong color. I was super impressed by their prompt response and service, as they immediately shipped me a new left piece, free of extra charges. While there was a small miscommunication with the shipping vendor that delayed the new piece, once we got in touch to schedule my delivery date, I received it within a week. I also wasn't required to send the blue piece back, so it now lives in my spare bedroom as a chic modern loveseat.

What are the pros of the Kardiel Dominique Sofa Sectional?

The Dominique Sectional in my apartment Image Credit: Lacey Won / Hunker See More Photos

Size-wise, the Kardiel sectional fit my space exactly as I'd hoped. While two people can comfortably lounge on this sofa, it's still small enough to be in my living room without overwhelming the open floor plan, leaving enough space to walk between the left armrest and the kitchen island without squeezing. Design-wise, the clean lines and minimalist vibe are a perfect match for my apartment's modern aesthetic.

The Iron gray color has a textured look that's not only beautiful, but is also perfect for people with pets who shed, as it hides my ginger cat's hair pretty well — and he's always lounging all over the couch. The heavier textile makes wiping off spills easy, while the removable cushions and cushion covers make vacuuming and washing a cinch. I'm pretty obsessed with the overall look and feel of this sofa. Bonus, my partner and my cat are too!

What should you consider before purchasing the Dominique Sofa Sectional?

While the Kardiel Dominique Sectional has four colors and two fabrics to choose from, it's not a mix-and-match situation. Iron and Breeze are limited to their "Expose" fabric, and Monarch Velvet and Merigold Velvet are limited to matte velvet, as their names suggest. There also isn't an option to customize the leg material or color. For someone who may want a more custom experience, such as swapping out wooden legs for a metal finish or seeking a wider range of color and fabric choices, this sofa may not be the right fit.

The fabric that comes with the Iron color option has a woven textured look that I love. However, the high desert climate out here in Utah dries out my skin, which can sometimes make this tactile fabric feel scratchy and unpleasant. Personally, this doesn't bother me often enough for it to be a dealbreaker. But for people who have sensitive skin or are extra sensitive to how things feel, this may be a factor to consider. My cat is also highly interested in the weave pattern and loves to sink his claws into the sides, which has led me to cover certain areas with aluminum foil to deter scratching. While this fabric option is great for pet parents in the sense that it hides pet hair, it may not be the best option for pets who like to scratch at woven textiles. For people who want a smoother feel or have pets who scratch, I recommend going with one of the velvet options instead.

In terms of price, the Kardiel Sectional is on the higher end and usually costs $3,060. However, it's currently on sale for 25% off at $2,297.

Is the Kardiel Dominique Sofa Sectional worth it?

The Dominique Sectional in my apartment Image Credit: Lacey Won / Hunker See More Photos

I've now had my Kardiel Sectional for about seven months, and I still love it. The cushions are supportive and comfortable, with no signs of sagging. My partner and I can both lounge and relax, even when he insists on stretching out as much as possible. It looks absolutely beautiful in my living room, and the neutral color and minimalist aesthetic make it easy to swap out accent decor when I want to change things up. Cleaning is simple with removable cushion covers that can go in the wash. A quick wipe also works for spills and a vacuum for cat hair and crumbs. It's the best couch I've ever owned, and I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a beautiful, modern, comfortable, and high-quality sofa. Needless to say, this couch will be coming with me on my next move!